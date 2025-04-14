Do Power Lines Affect GPS Accuracy?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today, the Global Positioning System (GPS) is something that we take for granted. However, while we may think of it as a recent development, the history of GPS can be traced back all the way to 1973. This was the year that the then-named Navstar GPS system was initiated. It wasn't until 1983 that the first non-military use of the system was authorized. This was when President Ronald Reagan opened the system to civilian commercial aircraft. The change was initiated as a direct result of the shooting down of a Korean Air Lines 747 by the Russian Air Force after the jetliner strayed into Russian airspace. A tragedy that could have been prevented had GPS been available to the aircraft. The first public version had its accuracy deliberately "fuzzed" to about 100 meters, accurate enough to stop an airliner from straying but inaccurate enough to make it impractical as a vehicle navigation aid. (100 meters ago, take the next left — is not a useful instruction!)

Move on a few decades, and the picture is radically different. The US Government is committed to the GPS service being accurate to within 6.6 feet (2 meters) with a 95% probability. However, while for the most part, today's GPS will let us know in plenty of time when a junction is approaching, there are still external factors that can affect its accuracy. As we discover here, one of these is the presence of power lines.