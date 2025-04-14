4 Top-Rated Portable Smart TVs For Entertainment On The Go
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the current age of electronics and smart devices, it's never been easier to take your favorite entertainment on the go with you. With your smartphone or tablet, you can watch shows, movies, and other miscellaneous content even in the middle of nowhere. Of course, if you're in the middle of nowhere, it might be better to conserve your phone's battery in case of an emergency.
If you're looking to get a better viewing experience outdoors, such as at the beach or while glamping, your phone or tablet may not be the best option. Instead, you might have a better time with a portable smart TV. Portable TVs have been around for decades, but they've often been clunky and chunky devices with a half-baked tuner and not much else. These days, portable TVs have most, if not all, of the same convenient features as your home smart TV, while still being small and mobile enough to take to the campsite.
There's a small handful of devices that fit this bill well, all available for purchase on Amazon. For more information on how we selected these products, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
The Fiteye 32-inch TV moves on rolling wheels
The obvious limitation to bringing your favorite TV anywhere you want is that it's big and you need to lug it everywhere. You could theoretically place it on any solid surface, but that's only after carrying it with both hands to a campsite. It would be a lot easier if you could just plop the screen on the ground and push it where it needs to go. Thankfully, that's exactly what you get out of the Fiteye 32-inch TV, available on Amazon for $1,089.99.
This small, yet healthy display is attached to a sturdy base, within which are five concealed wheels. Just place it on the ground, and you can push the whole thing wherever it needs to go. That base also includes a 15,000 mAh battery pack, allowing you to use the display continuously for up to 7 hours. While it can be connected to other external devices, the display itself has a built-in Android-based OS, so you can download your favorite streaming and entertainment apps and watch downloaded content.
Amazon users have given this TV a 4.4 out of 5 rating, praising its relative portability and versatility. One user brings it all over their house with them throughout their day, while another user praised its surprisingly high-quality display.
The KTC MegPad can extend, swivel, and tilt
The thing about an outdoor setting like a back deck, campsite, or beach gathering is that you're never quite sure where and how everyone is going to be sitting until they're already seated. If you had a TV with completely static positioning, there's a chance it might be at a weird, unviewable angle. If you want a portable TV that you're certain everyone will be able to see, try the KTC MegPad, available on Amazon for $899.99.
This Android-powered, 32-inch smart TV is attached to its moving base by a modular stand. The screen itself can be rotated 90 degrees for both portrait and landscape orientations, as well as tilted up to 20 degrees, swiveled up to 45 degrees, and elevated from the stand proper up to 8 inches. No matter how you position it, its built-in dual 6W speakers will ensure you can still clearly hear what you're watching as well as clearly see it. For added convenience, you can control it with both its touch screen and a mouse remote control.
This portable TV has a 4.4 out of 5 score from Amazon users. In addition to being a convenient, highly mobile option for entertainment purposes, one user says that the adjustable screen makes it great for busy workers with crowded desks who need an extra, modular display.
The LG StanbyMe GO packs into a discrete briefcase
Have you ever seen one of those cool portable turntables, the kind that pack into a small briefcase? It's a very sleek and stylish way to carry a media player around. Of course, a turntable only plays records, which can be nice for a campsite, but it's no TV. If you want a portable display with that same chic presentation, not to mention compact sizing, that's a job for the LG StanbyMe Go, available on Amazon for $1,196.99.
This 27-inch smart display is packed up into a discrete, yet sturdy briefcase, complete with a carrying handle and locking clasps. When it's viewing time, just open it up, and the screen pops out on a pivoting hinge for your ideal positioning. The screen is equipped with Dolby Vision and Atmos for cinema-grade display and audio quality. It's loaded with LG's proprietary webOS with access to over 300 channels and apps, so you can usually find your ideal entertainment.
The LG StanbyMe Go has received a 4.5 out of 5 rating from Amazon users, with one user calling it "the only game in town" for camping purposes. Another user uses it as an extra wireless display for their laptop, praising its crisp and clear display quality.
The Skyworth Companion Google TV weighs only 8 pounds
If there were one major impediment to bringing your favorite display wherever you wanted, it'd be weight. Big, high-definition screens aren't light, unfortunately, and if you're going camping or walking around, odds are good you're already lugging around a bunch of other assorted gear and gadgets. If you want a portable TV that provides high-definition entertainment without stretching your arms to their absolute limit, you may enjoy the Skyworth Companion Google TV, available for $399.99 on Amazon.
This 24-inch smart TV has been optimized for carrying purposes with a compact size and built-in carrying handle. The whole thing only weighs about 8 pounds, roughly the same as a folding chair or a small dog. Not only does it have a high definition FHD display, but it has built-in Google TV functionality with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to access all of your saved settings, apps, and content on the go. It's got two built-in 6W speakers with Dolby Audio, though there's also a digital audio out port if you want to plug your own speakers in.
Helena Stone of Geekspin rated the Skyworth Companion Google TV a 4.5 out of 5 in her review, praising its convenient design and built-in entertainment features, as well as its generally stylish presentation. Her only real pain points were that it doesn't quite reach 4K fidelity and takes a little while to charge.
Trust users and experts for on-the-go tech
A TV, portable or otherwise, is no small investment. It's a hefty device that, ideally, you'll get many years of steady use out of. This is why it's important to know that you're getting something high-quality and not dropping hefty stacks of cash on a proverbial lemon.
This is why, in order to select the preceding devices, we focused on displays with portability features like rolling stands and carrying cases with either Amazon user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars or similar praise from an accredited publication.