4 Top-Rated Portable Smart TVs For Entertainment On The Go

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the current age of electronics and smart devices, it's never been easier to take your favorite entertainment on the go with you. With your smartphone or tablet, you can watch shows, movies, and other miscellaneous content even in the middle of nowhere. Of course, if you're in the middle of nowhere, it might be better to conserve your phone's battery in case of an emergency.

Advertisement

If you're looking to get a better viewing experience outdoors, such as at the beach or while glamping, your phone or tablet may not be the best option. Instead, you might have a better time with a portable smart TV. Portable TVs have been around for decades, but they've often been clunky and chunky devices with a half-baked tuner and not much else. These days, portable TVs have most, if not all, of the same convenient features as your home smart TV, while still being small and mobile enough to take to the campsite.

There's a small handful of devices that fit this bill well, all available for purchase on Amazon. For more information on how we selected these products, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.

Advertisement