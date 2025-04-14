What Was The First Military Submarine Ever And How Did It Work?

The Turtle may have looked like a floating barrel, but its operation was anything but simple. Its spherical wooden frame, reinforced with iron bands and tar, enclosed a cramped cockpit where a lone operator had to be a pilot, diver, and saboteur all at once. Visibility was limited to small glass portholes. There was no internal light source except for bioluminescent foxfire to illuminate instruments in the dark, such as compass needles. The air inside wouldn't last more than about 20 to 30 minutes. Everything, from steering to paddling, was manual.

To submerge, the operator filled a ballast tank with water using hand pumps. To surface, he reversed the process, forcing water out with more pumping. The submarine could go only 20 feet deep underwater. Propulsion relied on two hand-cranked screw propellers: one vertical and one horizontal. This was an innovation decades ahead of its time. Even basic orientation was difficult; without gyroscopes or sonar, the operator had to rely on feel and guesswork to align with the target.

Its single mission with the HMS Eagle revealed the design's biggest flaw. British warships had copper plates installed below the waterline to prevent biofouling. The Turtle's auger couldn't get through this metal layer, which was harder than expected. Some historians suggest that the Turtle wasn't anchored to the seafloor nor neutrally buoyant; it tended to drift and wobble, especially when trying to stay stationary for an operation. This instability likely made it hard to apply consistent pressure with the auger drill, which was required to attach the explosive.

However, while it didn't sink a ship, it opened the door to a new kind of warfare, one that used stealth and surprise rather than brute force. In the process, it also laid the foundation for submarine design for the next century.