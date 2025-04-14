Chevy L92 Engine: How Much HP Does It Have & Which Vehicles Came With One Under The Hood?

Denalis have always been known for their luxurious features and the premium feeling they evoke. With the powerful Chevy L92 under the hood, the model was elevated even further, given that these trucks now featured the might of 400 horses. As with the Denali, Escalades are known for their luxury. They have also long brought power to the table, and the L92 foregrounded this feature for a very brief time. As for the Chevy Tahoe LTZ, it could seat up to nine people and came with OnStar turn-by-turn navigation.

The L92 was only available between 2007 and 2008. Luckily, GM didn't completely pull it out of production but instead upgraded it over the years. In 2009 and 2010, the company introduced aspects such as flex-fuel capability and active fuel management technology to the engine, giving rise to the L9H and L94, respectively. Both of these motors went by the name Vortec 6200.

The L9H delivered the same 403 horsepower and 417 pound feet of torque as the L92. It was available in the 2009 models of the Cadillac Escalade ESV and Escalade EXT, as well as the 2009 version of the Chevy Tahoe LTZ. The engine was also featured in the 2009 to 2013 model years of the GMC Yukon Denali, Yukon XL 1500 SLT, and the Sierra 1500 Denali, SLE, and SLT. Finally, the 2010 to 2013 iterations of the Chevy Silverado 1500 LT and LTZ also come with the engine. The L9H, which took over in 2010, had the same horsepower and torque as the L9H. It powered the 2010 to 2014 models of the Cadillac Escalade ESV and Escalade EXT and the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.

