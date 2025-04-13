How Big Is The Battery In The 2025 Lucid Gravity SUV (And What's Its Range?)
Two years have passed since Lucid Motors first revealed the Gravity, their take on a high-tech EV SUV that balances modern luxury and staggering amounts of power. Although the EV market is no longer as niche as it once was, a few leading players still dominate when it comes to industry-standard performance. Cadillac, Rivian, and Tesla are among the most common names, with the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq, Rivian R1S, and Model X possibly being the closest comparisons to the Lucid Gravity. However, early impressions of the Gravity reveal a vehicle that is more than just another SUV with an electric motor and rechargeable battery pack crammed inside. What is present here might just be enough to advance the EV industry as a whole.
The Gravity SUV is already making waves with its impressive EV specs, from a charging time of only 15 minutes for 200 miles and the ability to use Tesla V3 Superchargers to its bi-directional charging capabilities. Its Grand Touring model has a whopping 828 horsepower and 909 pound-feet of torque and can go from a standstill to sixty in just 3.4 seconds. The vehicle is doing all this through its all-new high-performance 926V powertrain platform, which is equipped with a 123-kWh battery pack.
The Gravity gets more range than a Plaid Model X
Lucid Motors is still a relatively young company. Its first vehicle, the Lucid Air, held its own against some of the industry's giants like the Lamborghini Huracán STO, which was rated at 640 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. In its "Smooth" drive mode, the Air (Sapphire variant) could push out over 760 horsepower, with its total horsepower coming in at a staggering 1,234. All this was thanks to a triple motor that could power the vehicle for 427 miles on a single charge. As such, it's only natural that expectations for the Gravity are through the roof.
Lucid Motors has stated that the Gravity's range is an impressive EPA-certified 450 miles, about 23 miles higher than the Air Sapphire. To put that into perspective, the 2025 Tesla Model X Plaid trim, with 1,012 horses and a zero-to-60 time of 3.8 seconds, gets a range of 300 miles if you settle for the 22-inch wheel option or 326 miles if you opt for 20-inch wheels. There is also the matter of the Gravity's charging, which is one of the main reasons why the SUV is as impressive as it is.
Can't go anywhere without a charge
The Gravity can use DC fast-charging to quickly power up, with Lucid stating that the SUV is capable of tacking on a staggering 200 miles of range in only 15 minutes. The SUV also charges at a maximum rate of 400 kilowatts, making it one of the fastest-charging EVs today. The versatile 2025 Rivian R1S, when equipped with the max battery pack that provides a range of 410 miles, has a peak charge rate of 220 kilowatts and takes about 41 minutes to charge fully. On the other hand, the Model X can recharge 171 miles in 15 minutes if connected to a Tesla Supercharger.
As it stands, the Lucid Gravity is shaping up to be quite the interesting addition to the EV family. With competition coming from established manufacturers such as Audi, Tesla, Jaguar, and Cadillac, to name a few, the Gravity will need to pull out all the stops to leave a lasting impression on EV enthusiasts.