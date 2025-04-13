How Big Is The Battery In The 2025 Lucid Gravity SUV (And What's Its Range?)

Two years have passed since Lucid Motors first revealed the Gravity, their take on a high-tech EV SUV that balances modern luxury and staggering amounts of power. Although the EV market is no longer as niche as it once was, a few leading players still dominate when it comes to industry-standard performance. Cadillac, Rivian, and Tesla are among the most common names, with the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq, Rivian R1S, and Model X possibly being the closest comparisons to the Lucid Gravity. However, early impressions of the Gravity reveal a vehicle that is more than just another SUV with an electric motor and rechargeable battery pack crammed inside. What is present here might just be enough to advance the EV industry as a whole.

The Gravity SUV is already making waves with its impressive EV specs, from a charging time of only 15 minutes for 200 miles and the ability to use Tesla V3 Superchargers to its bi-directional charging capabilities. Its Grand Touring model has a whopping 828 horsepower and 909 pound-feet of torque and can go from a standstill to sixty in just 3.4 seconds. The vehicle is doing all this through its all-new high-performance 926V powertrain platform, which is equipped with a 123-kWh battery pack.