Why A Retractable USB-C Cable Deserves Space In Your Travel Charging Kit
Whether you're traveling to the other side of the world or just taking a quick weekend trip to a nearby city, packing cables for your electronic devices is a necessity. While you're browsing Google Flights or Skyscanner for the best airfare deals, all of the cables you'll need to juggle to keep your devices charged are probably the furthest thing from your mind. However, at some point, you're going to have to deal with all of those unwieldy cords just waiting to take up space in your bag.
You may have already found ways to eliminate cable clutter in your home but solutions like cable organizers often don't translate well when traveling. That's because most of us don't want to lug around an extra case or pouch when we're on the road. That's where retractable USB-C cables can help. Instead of dealing with unwieldy cords, these compact cables make it easy to keep everything organized while taking up very little room in your luggage. In addition, you won't have to deal with a bunch of tangled cords when you arrive at your destination.
What makes a retractable USB-C cable a good choice for travel?
When shopping for USB cables, a common question that comes up is: Are all USB-C cables the same? You need to know this information to make sure you don't end up with a cable that's not suitable for your needs. For example, not all USB-C cables support the same power delivery or data transfer speeds. If you don't have the right one, your phone may charge slowly, or it might not work with your laptop at all.
Once you've figured all of that out, you might not give your choice of USB-C cables a second thought when you travel and just take whatever you have on hand. While there's nothing wrong with that, giving your choice of cables a bit more consideration can help make packing and keeping up with them much easier. Most of us have a limited amount of space to pack things when we're traveling and a retractable USB-C cable can help us make the most of the space that we have. Their design helps you keep your charging setup simple and organized while on the go, something that can really help out when you're constantly packing and unpacking things at hotels or wherever you call home during your trip.
A quick Amazon search reveals that the China-based manufacturer Baseus makes some of the most popular retractable USB-C cables on the market. The Baseus 100W USB-C to USB-C cable retails for $20.99 on Amazon and features fast charging and a fully retracted 6.6-foot design.
Are there any downsides to traveling with a retractable USB-C cable?
For most people, the pros will outweigh the cons when it comes to traveling with a retractable USB-C cable. Still, it's a good idea to consider the possible downsides of using this style cable instead of a traditional one. While a retractable cable can be priceless in terms of keeping clutter under control and stopping tangles before they even get started, the action of frequently extending and retracting the cable can lead to more wear and tear than would be experienced with a traditional cable. This could translate into a shorter lifespan for retractable cables when compared to their traditional counterparts, as some reviewers on Amazon noticed with the Baseus retractable USB-C cable. Since traditional cables don't have any moving parts, they're a lot less likely to suffer from a mechanical failure.
Another concern is that retractable cables come in shorter lengths, so depending on your needs, a traditional cable might be a better option. For example, if you need a cable that stretches from one side of a room to another, it's going to be much easier to find a traditional USB-C cable that can do that. However, traditional cables tend to get tangled, which can lead to damage, and they're bulkier to store.