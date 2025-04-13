Why A Retractable USB-C Cable Deserves Space In Your Travel Charging Kit

When shopping for USB cables, a common question that comes up is: Are all USB-C cables the same? You need to know this information to make sure you don't end up with a cable that's not suitable for your needs. For example, not all USB-C cables support the same power delivery or data transfer speeds. If you don't have the right one, your phone may charge slowly, or it might not work with your laptop at all.

Advertisement

Once you've figured all of that out, you might not give your choice of USB-C cables a second thought when you travel and just take whatever you have on hand. While there's nothing wrong with that, giving your choice of cables a bit more consideration can help make packing and keeping up with them much easier. Most of us have a limited amount of space to pack things when we're traveling and a retractable USB-C cable can help us make the most of the space that we have. Their design helps you keep your charging setup simple and organized while on the go, something that can really help out when you're constantly packing and unpacking things at hotels or wherever you call home during your trip.

A quick Amazon search reveals that the China-based manufacturer Baseus makes some of the most popular retractable USB-C cables on the market. The Baseus 100W USB-C to USB-C cable retails for $20.99 on Amazon and features fast charging and a fully retracted 6.6-foot design.

Advertisement