Which Yamaha Motorcycle Did Rambo Ride In First Blood?
"First Blood" has become one of the most beloved Sylvester Stallone movies. It's about decorated Vietnam veteran John Rambo, who is triggered back to his time as a prisoner of war when he's arrested and brutalized by a small-town sheriff. Rambo uses his military training to escape from the county jail, leading to a brutal manhunt in the surrounding forest. One of the most intense scenes involves Rambo stealing a motorcycle, causing a high-speed chase up the mountains.
The motorcycle involved in the chase scene is a 1980 Yamaha XT250. This is one of the most successful Yamaha models in history thanks to its versatility — it's great for street or trail (making it the perfect getaway vehicle for this scene). The XT250 was a brand-new model in 1980, featuring a four-stroke single-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission. Its top speed was just 80 miles per hour — but this didn't stop the chase from including massive jumps, wheelies down side streets, and off-road maneuvering that kept it ahead of the cop car.
What happened to Rambo's motorcycle?
While the XT250 is considered the best Yamaha motorcycle for beginners thanks to its light weight and comfortable seat height, that didn't stop Rambo from pulling off some crazy stunts with the bike across a town, mountain, and woodsy trail. Surprisingly, the bike from the film survived, and was sold at auction in 2018. According to Heritage Auctions, the XT250 had undergone some cosmetic restoration to restore it to its condition before it starred in the film.
As for "First Blood," it ended up being the start of a successful series of Rambo movies. There were four sequels to the original, but the 1982 classic remains a fan favorite decades later, seen as grittier and more intense than the later films. The motorcycle scene is one of its most memorable scenes — and one of the most exciting motorcycle chases in movie history – with fans noting how exciting the stunts were, even in the rain.