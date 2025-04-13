Which Yamaha Motorcycle Did Rambo Ride In First Blood?

"First Blood" has become one of the most beloved Sylvester Stallone movies. It's about decorated Vietnam veteran John Rambo, who is triggered back to his time as a prisoner of war when he's arrested and brutalized by a small-town sheriff. Rambo uses his military training to escape from the county jail, leading to a brutal manhunt in the surrounding forest. One of the most intense scenes involves Rambo stealing a motorcycle, causing a high-speed chase up the mountains.

The motorcycle involved in the chase scene is a 1980 Yamaha XT250. This is one of the most successful Yamaha models in history thanks to its versatility — it's great for street or trail (making it the perfect getaway vehicle for this scene). The XT250 was a brand-new model in 1980, featuring a four-stroke single-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission. Its top speed was just 80 miles per hour — but this didn't stop the chase from including massive jumps, wheelies down side streets, and off-road maneuvering that kept it ahead of the cop car.