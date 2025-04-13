If you're a collector of vintage cars or know anyone that collects car-related memorabilia, you may be familiar with motor oil cans. These metalcans were heavy, durable, and even stylish, often sporting bold company logos and bright colors. But over the years, the look and feel of motor oil packaging changed from that retro vibe. So when and why did motor oil stop coming in metal cans?

Advertisement

The last hurrah for metal oil cans was in 1986, when Eagle Oil, citing cost issues, switched to plastic containers. Not only were the new containers cheaper than metal, they addressed additional concerns for the company, which was increasingly spending more money on compliance throughout the 1970's. Once Eagle rolled out plastic oil bottles, the company never looked back.

Other oil companies stopped using metal during the World War II shortage, due to the need for metal to make planes, ships, arms, and ammunition. Some companies used cardboard packaging with metal tops and bottoms.