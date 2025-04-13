Chevy Silverado Vs. Ford F-150: Which Has More Towing Capacity?
In recent decades, pickup trucks have gone from basic workhorses to luxury vehicles that provide advanced technology, driving excitement, and generous and comfortable seating. These features make them well-suited for family transportation and countless outdoor leisure pursuits. However, even as they embrace modern innovations and upscale furnishings, their strong work ethic still hasn't diminished. The Chevy Silverado and Ford F-150 are two cases in point.
These two are among the top five best-selling vehicles in America, and are products of GM and Ford's ongoing pickup truck arms race. This long-standing rivalry has culminated in two half-ton trucks that are as capable as ever. Both contenders offer the engines, drivetrains, axle ratios, and cab configurations necessary to handle some of the most demanding towing duties. That being said, the Ford F-150 has the edge on the Chevrolet Silverado in terms of towing, with 13,500 pounds of max towing capacity versus 13,300 pounds for the Silverado.
All about the Chevy Silverado
The Chevy Silverado was introduced for the 1999 model year as a replacement for the long-running Chevrolet C/K series. It's a half-ton pickup that's currently based on the GMT T1XX platform which also underpins the Chevy Silverado HD, Tahoe, Yukon and Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, GMC Sierra, and Sierra HD. The Chevy Silverado 1500 competes in the full-size pickup truck segment, pitting itself against not just the Ford F-150 but also the Ram 1500, Sierra 1500, Toyota Tundra, and many more. With so many competitors to vie with for market share, Chevy responded forcefully by offering a broad array of engine options, starting with a 2.7-liter turbocharged TurboMax four-cylinder that generates 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.
The turbo four pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a two- or four-wheel drive system. And if that horsepower output is not enough, Chevy offers a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 that's good for 355 hp and 383 lb-ft. As with the four-cylinder, buyers can choose either two or four-wheel drive to match the V8, but the transmission on offer here is a 10-speed automatic.
Even better is the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8, which produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft sent to the wheels through the same 10-speed automatic – it comes standard with a four-wheel drive system. However, if you'd rather an oil burner, there's a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder Duramax turbodiesel that puts out 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque.
Ford F-150 details and specs
The half-ton Ford F-150 debuted way before the Chevy Silverado — in 1975 — and was the best-selling vehicle in America for over 40 years. The 2025 Ford F-150 comes with numerous engine options, including a standard 2.7-liter twin-turbo Ecoboost V6 producing 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. From there, Ford offers options such as the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, which is good for 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque.
The Blue Oval also offers a torquier twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with the same 400 horses but 500 pounds of twist. Under the hood of the dune-bashing Ford F-150 Raptor, there's a 3.5-liter Ecoboost high-output V6 engine that's uprated to deliver 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. However, if you want a fuel-efficient option, the economical choice would be the Powerboost Full Hybrid V6, which combines a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor to produce 430 total horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque.
As far as power output, though, the top dog remains the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 in the Ford F-150 Raptor R — this engine generates an impressive 720 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. Every Ford F-150 engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with two- and front-wheel drive options being available. But just what do these power outputs mean for towing? Here's detailed look at the towing capacities of the Silverado and F-150.
Towing with a Chevy Silverado
The SIlverado's max towing capacity is a little lower than the F-150's, but it's a capable truck all the same. The SIlverado available in a two-door regular cab configuration that seats three passengers, a four-door double cab setup that supports up to six occupants, and a four-door crew cab configuration with full-size rear doors and generous seating for five passengers. Bed options include a 98.18-inch long bed, a 79.44-inch standard bed, and a 69.92-inch short bed.
The $700 Max Trailering package, bundles a trailering suspension package, trailer brake controller, automatic locking rear differential, enhanced cooling radiator, and a 9.76-inch rear axle with a 3.42 axle ratio for the gas engine and 3.73 axle ratio for the diesel. So equipped, the Chevy Silverado 1500 can tow up to 13,300 pounds.
However, to get the maximum 13,300-pound towing capacity, Chevrolet requires you to also choose the 3.0-liter 6-cylinder Duramax turbodiesel engine and either a two-wheel drive (2WD) crew cab and short bed or a 2WD double cab with a standard-length bed. With the 6.2-liter V8 and 4WD, the Chevy Silverado can tow a maximum of 13,200 pounds, while the 5.3-liter V8 is tow-rated at 11,300 pounds max. The least capable Silverado is the off-road-tuned Silverado 1500 ZR2, which tows a relatively modest 8,700 pounds despite being equipped with the torquey Duramax diesel engine.
Towing with a Ford F-150
The F-150 is famed for being a workhorse, and the 2025 model lives up to its reputation with up to 13,500 pounds of maximum towing capacity at the ready. This doesn't just give the F-150 an edge over the Chevy Silverado – it also makes it the full-size half-ton pickup truck with the best towing capacity.
However, to unlock that max towing figure, you'll have to configure the half-ton pickup appropriately. Similar to Chevy with the Silverado, Ford offers three cab styles on the F-150: regular, SuperCab, and SuperCrew. There are also three bed lengths: 5.5, 6.5, and 8 feet.
Unlocking the Ford F-150's capability requires the optional $785 Tow/Haul package, which includes a 3.55 electronic-locking rear axle for the 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6, a 3.73 electronic-locking rear end for the 5.0-liter V8 engine, and an integrated trailer brake controller. The 400-hp, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, a SuperCrew cab with four full-size doors, and a four-wheel-drive drivetrain, and 6.5-foot bed are also necessary parts of the setup to get to the max.
The 5.0-liter V8 can tow up to 12,900 pounds, while the 3.5-liter Powerboost Full Hybrid V6 is rated to tow up to 11,200 pounds. The 3.5-liter Ecoboost high-output V6, 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6, and 5.2-liter supercharged V8 mills are the least capable F-150 engines in terms of towing capability, as they are rated to tow a maximum of 8,200, 8,400, and 8,700 pounds respectively.