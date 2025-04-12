How To Connect Dexcom G7 To Your Apple Watch (And Which Models Are Compatible)

Apple Watches are more than just feature-packed wearables; they're important tools for monitoring our health, including our heart rate, sleep patterns, and cardio fitness. Even if you don't know every Apple Watch heart health feature and what they do, there's a good chance you're familiar with at least a few of them, and if you have diabetes you might know that continuously monitoring your glucose levels can help you manage your the condition better, which can have some positive benefits for your heart. That may be one reason why the ability to monitor glucose levels on an Apple Watch became a favorite feature among Dexcom G5 users after its debut in 2015, and since then, many more users have asked for the ability to connect the sensor directly to their Apple Watch. In other words, they wanted to be able to connect the glucose monitor to their Apple Watch without having to bring their iPhone along.

Dexcom has made that possible with the G7 and while you'll need your iPhone to set up the G7 and pair it with your Apple Watch, once that's done, the sensor will connect directly to your Apple Watch via Bluetooth, allowing you to receive real-time glucose readings even if your iPhone is nowhere in sight. That means, for example, if you want to go for a run, you can track calories burned on your Apple Watch along with your glucose levels, and you won't need to take your iPhone with you to do it.