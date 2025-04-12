Why Do Some Backpacks Have USB Ports? Here's What They're For
Backpacks these days come in all shapes and sizes to suit various needs. While shopping, you'll find bags designed specifically for carrying gadgets, electrical tools, gym essentials, and more. Over the years, backpacks have evolved to include several useful features, such as detachable key holders, integrated rain covers, anti-theft zippers, and even LED lights. Among these innovations, you may have noticed that many modern-day backpacks now include a built-in USB port. But what exactly is it for, and how do you use it?
The purpose of the USB port on a backpack is to allow you to charge your devices while on the go. You can use this port to power up your smartphone and other USB-powered gadgets without repeatedly opening your backpack and taking out the power bank. Below, we'll explain how these USB ports work, and how you can use them to keep your devices charged. Let's dive in!
How to use USB port on your backpack
Most people carry various gadgets wherever they go, including smartphones, laptops, and TWS headphones. The best way to keep some devices charged throughout the day is with a portable power bank. That's where the USB port in a backpack can come in handy. It can help you connect your power bank to your devices conveniently.
Using these USB ports is fairly straightforward. First, you need to place your power bank inside one of the backpack's pockets. Then, you connect it to the built-in USB cable or port. Finally, plug the device you want to charge into the external USB port on the backpack. Once everything is set up, you'll be able to charge your devices without opening the backpack. Keep in mind that most of these backpacks don't come with a power bank, so you'll need to purchase one separately. It's best to pick a high-capacity power bank so you can charge your devices multiple times.
Backpacks with USB ports can be especially handy when you're commuting, hiking or traveling long distances. Since the TSA allows power banks in carry-on luggage, these backpacks are great for air travel as well. However, you'll need to ensure that your power bank's capacity falls within the permitted limit.