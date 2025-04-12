Why Do Some Backpacks Have USB Ports? Here's What They're For

Most people carry various gadgets wherever they go, including smartphones, laptops, and TWS headphones. The best way to keep some devices charged throughout the day is with a portable power bank. That's where the USB port in a backpack can come in handy. It can help you connect your power bank to your devices conveniently.

Using these USB ports is fairly straightforward. First, you need to place your power bank inside one of the backpack's pockets. Then, you connect it to the built-in USB cable or port. Finally, plug the device you want to charge into the external USB port on the backpack. Once everything is set up, you'll be able to charge your devices without opening the backpack. Keep in mind that most of these backpacks don't come with a power bank, so you'll need to purchase one separately. It's best to pick a high-capacity power bank so you can charge your devices multiple times.

Backpacks with USB ports can be especially handy when you're commuting, hiking or traveling long distances. Since the TSA allows power banks in carry-on luggage, these backpacks are great for air travel as well. However, you'll need to ensure that your power bank's capacity falls within the permitted limit.

