Is 'Have I Been Pwned' Legit? Here's How The Website Works

In a world where data breaches seem to make headlines every other week, it's only natural to wonder if your personal information has been swept up in one of them. Luckily, that's exactly what

Have I Been Pwned (HIBP)

helps you find out. Despite what you might assume from a stripped-down site asking you to enter your email address, Have I Been Pwned is both reputable and secure. What's more, it's widely recommended (and even used!) by security professionals.

Created by cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt, HIBP is a free tool that allows people to see whether their personal information has been exposed in any of the hundreds of known data breaches the site tracks. While it may look simple on the surface, the service is actually a powerful tool to help protect your privacy online.

The term "pwned" comes from hacker slang, derived from a misspelling of "owned," and it generally means that someone has been compromised or taken over. In the context of cybersecurity, if your email has been "pwned," it means it appeared in a data set that was leaked or stolen during a breach. HIBP aggregates these breaches and allows anyone to search for their own exposure by simply entering their email address.

