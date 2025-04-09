What Are Scaglietti Chevrolet Corvettes & Why Were They So Controversial?

Older Corvettes are known for their American muscle car aesthetic and powerful performance, but you may be surprised to hear that there was an older Corvette that became controversial for the opposite reasons. The Scaglietti Corvette is the brainchild of wealthy Texan Gary Laughlin, along with Italian car designer Sergio Scaglietti, featuring a Ferrari-inspired design atop a Corvette chassis. While it sounds like a car with the potential to be great, it fell short in a number of ways.

Laughlin was a wealthy oil-driller and the owner of a Chevy dealership who enjoyed racing Ferraris — he was also friends with Carroll Shelby. They would often discuss the idea of a Corvette with an Italian body style, and decided they had the money and engineering know-how to make it happen. By 1959, the idea became a full-fledged project, with Laughlin partnering with Scaglietti — referred to by Ferrari as the "maestro of aluminum" — to make three coupes. Scaglietti has designed some of the most stunning Ferraris in history, with many Scaglietti designs going at auction for millions — could he bring that same magic to the Corvette?

Three Corvette chassis were shipped to Italy: one with a 315 horsepower Ramjet fuel-injected V8, and the other two with twin-carb engines. The first model carried over the Corvette grille, but the other two emulated the Ferrari Tour de France. The Corvettes were supposed to be shipped back to Texas with their Italian bodies in a few months, but there were some issues along the way that ended up taking two years.

