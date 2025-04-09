Do Airplanes Use Transmissions? Turboprop Reduction Gearboxes Explained

Today's passenger aircraft house some of the most cutting-edge innovations in engine technology, and that list most certainly includes turboprop engines. In layman's terms, a turboprop is a jet engine driving a propeller, which is a popular layout for medium-sized commercial and high-end single-engine aircraft, as well as some cargo planes like the C-130. Do such engines feature a transmission, like ground vehicles? The answer to that question is actually yes-and-no.

A turboprop is defined by the "prop" suffix, meaning it directly drives the propeller via an integral component, whereas a turboshaft utilizes a similar engine layout that then links into a separate transmission. This configuration is often used in rotary-wing applications which necessitate turning the engine's main output shaft 90 degrees, and rotate at far lower rotor revolutions per minute than propeller-driven fixed-wing aircraft. If you want to fit a jet engine to one of those, you need a different mechanism to drive the propeller: A reduction gearbox.

Reduction gearboxes mechanically reduce a shaft's output rpm through the use of two or more gears. In the case of a turboprop, that means the engine's output shaft connects directly to the gearbox, meaning the engine may spool at a far higher rpm than the propeller it drives. The most basic configuration of this is a set of two fixed gears which rotate at a set speed, though many adopt more complex mechanisms, such as the epicyclic planetary gearbox featured in the Pratt & Whitney PT-6 family. These gearboxes aren't too dissimilar from a car's transmission, and perform similar work despite not being "true" transmissions.

