If Your Diesel Exhaust Smells Sweet, This Is Probably Why

Like all engines, the exhaust fumes from a diesel-fueled variety have their own distinctive smell. Usually, a healthy diesel engine will smell of burnt diesel fuel and nothing else. However, if you detect a sweet smell coming from your diesel exhaust, then it's very likely a symptom pointing to an underlying problem. More specifically, the most common cause of a sweet scent from diesel exhaust is that coolant fluid is burned during the combustion process. The smell may not be the only clue either, as this problem also causes exhaust fumes to become whiter (usually in the first three minutes after starting the car from cold.) It's worth noting that white smoke from diesel exhaust can also be symptomatic of an oil leak. This is why understanding why diesel exhaust fumes smell sweet is important, it can help to diagnose an engine problem quickly and potentially save a lot of money by remedying the problem before too much damage is done.

As noted, the sweet smell from the exhaust is usually a sign of a coolant leak. There are two common types of coolant these are ethylene glycol and propylene glycol. When you consider that ethylene glycol is two and half times as sweet as sugar you can begin to understand why a coolant leak can leave your exhaust smelling like the inside of a candy shop. Let's take a closer look at the underlying reasons behind a sweet-smelling diesel exhaust.