Who Invented The Modern Rocket Engine?

When most people think of rockets, they likely imagine something like SpaceX's Raptor engine, or they might recall the Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket that took astronauts to the Moon. Rockets aren't something that many people have a chance to work with directly, but they're a ubiquitous technology that's been around far longer than you might think. The first military rocket was created in China in 1045 C.E. with so-called fire arrows. These were arrows outfitted with gunpowder-powered attachments that propelled them further than a person could otherwise fire them.

The Chinese also invented fireworks rockets, which many people enjoy blowing up on the Fourth of July or New Year's Eve. Rocket technology improved slowly until the 20th century, when scientists developed new means of propelling large objects through the sky. Modern rockets, which use a liquid or solid fuel, didn't come into being until a scientist named Dr. Robert H. Goddard developed and launched the first liquid-fueled rocket on March 16, 1926.

Goddard's work offered an exponential leap in rocket technology, as he hoped they could carry people into the upper atmosphere. His rockets didn't make it too far into the sky, with the highest altitude reached being just 9,000 feet. While not considered to be high today — some hobbyist model rockets soar to 2,500+ feet — it was an amazing achievement in the early 20th century. After Goddard, others developed rockets capable of carrying people and equipment into space, though he never lived to see his dream come to fruition.

