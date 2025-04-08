How To Read The Lights On Your Harley-Davidson Battery Tender

If there's one motorcycle tool you should definitely have for your Harley-Davidson, it's a battery charger that can double as a maintainer. This type of charger can come in handy whenever you need to top up your battery before going on a long ride. But it's actually most helpful during the times you won't be using your bike at all.

In maintenance mode, also called trickle charging, the charger works to stop the connected battery from discharging completely while in storage. It supplies the battery with a low-level supply, just enough to maintain it at 100% without overcharging it. The good thing about such a motorcycle battery charger, especially if you plan to use it for maintenance, is that you can simply connect it and leave it in. You don't even have to check on the charger since it's safe to keep it plugged in for days and even weeks or months.

Still, it's good to know what the status of your battery is from time to time. In that case, we'll walk you through how to read the indicator lights on your Harley-Davidson battery charger (also called battery tender in older models).

