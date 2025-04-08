Why Hellcats Are Some Of The Most Stolen Cars In The US

Car ownership takes a lot of responsibility. Not only do you have to be vigilant while behind the wheel in case irresponsible drivers cause an accident, but you also have to be aware that your car could, unfortunately, be stolen. Even if you follow the recommended tips to prevent your car from being stolen, it's always a possibility — especially if you drive a 2020, 2021, or 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Per the Highway Loss Data Institute, the Hellcat had a theft claim frequency that came in at over 60 times higher than the average car. Granted, these are seriously nice cars, but why are certain other car types stolen so much more frequently than others?

One of the major reasons is due to its power reserves. Its supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine packs a serious punch, with the Hellcat boasting 717 horsepower, while the Hellcat Redeye impresses at 797 hp. This puts a major target on them as cars for thieves to take and drive around as their own. The components behind their impressive performance are lucrative to sell on underground markets, too. On the whole, they can be a major moneymaker, with an MSRP of almost $100,000 on some models.

Knowing that these specific Hellcat model years have 60 times higher theft claims than most other models is pretty rough as it is. However, digging a bit further into the numbers reveals just how much worse the stats are for these cars.

