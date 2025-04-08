What Should You Do If Your Car Hits A Power Line And Stalls?

If a fallen power line hasn't landed right in front of your car's door or on top of it, you might think you could just get out of your car as normal. However, this would be a very bad idea. If the line makes contact with your car or the ground, all the electricity it's carrying is going to be passed onto both. Touching any metallic part of the car or even the ground could result in you being electrocuted. This is why the best course of action is to remain in your car; your vehicle's rubber tires will help to keep the electricity from reaching you in the cabin, even if the downed line is touching it directly. It's like an opposite scenario to your car being struck by lightning, though remaining in the car is the best move in both cases.

According to Dietrich Easter, a Paramedic/EMS Training Officer we spoke to, the first thing you should do after getting stuck next to a downed line is to call 911. Give them your location to the best of your ability, and make sure they know there's a downed live wire nearby, so no first responders are hurt. While EMTs make their way to you, they'll make a call to the power company in charge of the downed line to request that they temporarily suspend electrical service. Until the EMTs get to you and give you the all-clear, you should stay in your car.