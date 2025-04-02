Are Fighter Jets Faster Than Bullets? How Their Top Speeds Compare

"As fast as a bullet" is a common yardstick for something that's surprisingly speedy, and there are some others that immediately come to mind when we think of incredibly fast-moving things. Cheetahs, for instance. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, one of the speediest vehicles ever made. Then, of course, there are fighter jets.

The comparison between the speed of bullets and that of fighter jets is a difficult one to make, because so much is dependent on the specific type of weapon/aircraft in question, as well as environmental and other factors that may be influencing their speed at a given moment. A 9mm Luger, according to Live Science, can fire bullets at approximately 1,360 mph, leaving them outrun by the top speeds of pacey jets like the United States' F-15E Strike Eagle (1,875 mph) and the Soviets' terrifying Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25, or Foxbat (capable of approximately 2,170 mph). The jets could not, however, keep pace with a conventional rifle shot, which can reach 2,727 mph.

The top speed of a conventional handgun, then, is slower than that of some of the fastest fighter jets, but not so with an equivalent rifle bullet. The contest, depending on your perspective, can be considered something of a draw: At the very peak of their possible pace, at the time of writing, both fighter jets and fired bullets have hit speeds up to around Mach 10, in very rare, extreme cases.

