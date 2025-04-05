Who Owns Gladiator Tires And Where Are They Made?

Everyday drivers are familiar with popular tire companies like Goodyear, Michelin and Bridgestone. But while those brands are household names, all-terrain tires like BFGoodrich and Toyo take the spotlight for off-roading, heavy-duty work and extreme conditions. But beyond these well-known brands, other players like Gladiator Tires are quietly building their reputation. But who owns Gladiator, and where are they made?

Gladiator Tires is a brand owned by American Pacific Industries (API), a tire company that has been in business since 1982. Headquartered in Arizona, API has a manufacturing plant in China and one in Thailand. Both of API's facilities are staffed by their own employees, a fact that sets them apart in the business. Specializing in private-label and specialty categories, Gladiator offers tires for ATVs, UTVs (side-by-sides), motorsports and commercial vehicles, as well as passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Gladiator brand is also constantly evolving, with new tires getting to market in quick fashion.

While the turnaround time for a new tire in the industry can be up to one year, API can take a new product from the design phase to a fully realized manufactured tire in less than 120 days. Along the way, the company utilizes rigorous testing to ensure the safety and performance of each new tire.

