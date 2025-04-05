Who Owns Gladiator Tires And Where Are They Made?
Everyday drivers are familiar with popular tire companies like Goodyear, Michelin and Bridgestone. But while those brands are household names, all-terrain tires like BFGoodrich and Toyo take the spotlight for off-roading, heavy-duty work and extreme conditions. But beyond these well-known brands, other players like Gladiator Tires are quietly building their reputation. But who owns Gladiator, and where are they made?
Gladiator Tires is a brand owned by American Pacific Industries (API), a tire company that has been in business since 1982. Headquartered in Arizona, API has a manufacturing plant in China and one in Thailand. Both of API's facilities are staffed by their own employees, a fact that sets them apart in the business. Specializing in private-label and specialty categories, Gladiator offers tires for ATVs, UTVs (side-by-sides), motorsports and commercial vehicles, as well as passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Gladiator brand is also constantly evolving, with new tires getting to market in quick fashion.
While the turnaround time for a new tire in the industry can be up to one year, API can take a new product from the design phase to a fully realized manufactured tire in less than 120 days. Along the way, the company utilizes rigorous testing to ensure the safety and performance of each new tire.
Gladiator Tires' product line-up explained
Gladiator Tires, a brand under American Pacific Industries (API), features a range of tire models for various vehicles and driving conditions. Gladiator's product lineup includes several specialized tire categories, all of which are designed to meet individual performance needs. So what does Gladiator have to offer, and what are the use cases for those selections?
One prominent series is the X Comp line, which includes the X Comp M/T, X Comp X/T, and X Comp A/T. Engineered for off-road performance, the M/T has an aggressive tread pattern for increased traction on rough terrains. The X/T serves as a crossover between mud-terrain and all-terrain designs, for both everyday drivers and off-road lovers. The A/T delivers reliable performance across various terrains, balancing off-road capability with on-road comfort.
Gladiator also offers the QR series, which includes the QR700-SUV and QR900-M/T. The QR700-SUV is designed for sport utility vehicles, focusing on maximum performance for on-road driving. However, the QR900-M/T features a very aggressive tread design aimed at providing maximum traction and performance in off-road conditions. Both the X Comp and QR models feature a 100% free replacement warranty, with the caveat that tires must be replaced with comparable models from authorized Gladiator dealers.