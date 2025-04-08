What Does JAG Stand For In The Military & Why Are They Important?

The U.S. military has just about every job you could imagine among its ranks. There are pilots who get the opportunity to fly some of the best fighter jets in the world, submariners who can live aboard and operate the deadliest attack submarines in the U.S. Navy, and soldiers who can to take to the battlefield with the U.S. Army's biggest battle tanks. There are also jobs similar to those found in civilian life, including mechanics and lawyers. When military personnel need a lawyer, they don't get a public defender because they need somebody well-versed in the Uniform Code of Military Justice. As a result, those in the armed forces get somebody from the JAG Corps, rather the Judge Advocate General Corps.

When service members require representation in a courtroom, it's a JAG that represents them. They will act as defense counsel as well as prosecutor in a trial and will defend servicemembers as part of a courts-martial. They're well trained in all areas of the law, including tort, criminal, labor and employment, contract, and even environmental law.

The eligibility to join the JAG Corps for each branch varies. The Army requires candidates to have a Juris Doctor law degree from an American Bar Association-accredited law school while the Navy only requires an applicant be a student at an American Bar Association-accredited law school.