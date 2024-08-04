The U.S. Army's Latest Main Battle Tank: The AbramsX

The U.S. Army is gearing up to move tank warfare forward with the development of a new model of Abrams Main Battle Tank that's been designated the AbramsX. This new model, which is a generational update of the M1A2 Abrams MBT, is in the initial planning stages, but should it come to fruition, it will likely dominate battlefields for the foreseeable future. The M1A1 Abrams began development in the late 1970s, but it took years before they were fielded in combat operations.

When that happened, the M1A1 absolutely dominated throughout the war in Iraq, though it wasn't the only tank fielded during the conflict. That said, it quickly proved its worth, earning the nickname the Whispering Death. The newly-tested third-generation MBT was no match for the older model tanks deployed by Iraqi forces, and since those were Soviet-made tanks, the Abrams proved itself against most of the tanks utilized throughout the world by America's enemies and conflict-prone states.

Like any U.S. military combat vehicle, the Abrams received upgrades and new variant designs to maintain its serviceability and capabilities against evolving threats. Thus far, there have been three major upgrades and overhauls of the Abrams, taking it from the M1 to the M1A1 and finally, the M1A2. Each version received similar upgrades, but now it's time for a fourth generation of the Abrams MBT, the AbramsX.

[Featured image by Abovfold via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0]