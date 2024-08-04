The U.S. Army's Latest Main Battle Tank: The AbramsX
The U.S. Army is gearing up to move tank warfare forward with the development of a new model of Abrams Main Battle Tank that's been designated the AbramsX. This new model, which is a generational update of the M1A2 Abrams MBT, is in the initial planning stages, but should it come to fruition, it will likely dominate battlefields for the foreseeable future. The M1A1 Abrams began development in the late 1970s, but it took years before they were fielded in combat operations.
When that happened, the M1A1 absolutely dominated throughout the war in Iraq, though it wasn't the only tank fielded during the conflict. That said, it quickly proved its worth, earning the nickname the Whispering Death. The newly-tested third-generation MBT was no match for the older model tanks deployed by Iraqi forces, and since those were Soviet-made tanks, the Abrams proved itself against most of the tanks utilized throughout the world by America's enemies and conflict-prone states.
Like any U.S. military combat vehicle, the Abrams received upgrades and new variant designs to maintain its serviceability and capabilities against evolving threats. Thus far, there have been three major upgrades and overhauls of the Abrams, taking it from the M1 to the M1A1 and finally, the M1A2. Each version received similar upgrades, but now it's time for a fourth generation of the Abrams MBT, the AbramsX.
[Featured image by Abovfold via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0]
The AbramsX
Initially, the plan for the next model of Abrams MBT was another upgrade. Ultimately, the Army decided to scrap the M1A2 Abrams' latest upgrade package, the M1E3. Instead, the Army chose to create an entirely new model of the Abrams tank. General Dynamics introduced the new AbramsX at AUSA 2022, demonstrating its many enhanced capabilities over legacy systems, and it's a beast. The AbramsX is an overhaul of the Abrams' design and incorporates a new suite of technology upgrades that make it the tank of the future.
While the AbramsX retains the XM360 120 mm smoothbore gun as its primary weapon, many new elements were incorporated. National Interest calls the AbramsX the new "Aircraft carrier" because it launches aerial munitions like the loitering AeroVironment switchblade. It may also include surveillance drones in its arsenal of toys. Additionally, the AbramsX uses artificial intelligence to locate and identify targets and potential threats.
Other changes increase fuel efficiency via an enhanced hybrid diesel-electric engine, which allows for a quiet-running mode. The AbramsX also has a Bushmaster 20 mm XM914 chain gun operated remotely, a Trophy active protection system, and an augmented reality suite that enables operators to maintain 360-degree situational awareness via external cameras and sensors. The AbramsX can travel up to 45 mph on roads, making it the world's fastest tank, and it features an uncrewed turret and autoloader, reducing the crew to three.
The future of the AbramsX
When the AbramsX debuted in 2022, it appeared to be a fully realized tank, ready for deployment anywhere in the world. Of course, that's not how things work in weapons development, as a great deal of trials and tests are necessary before a final design is approved and put into production. Presently, the AbramsX is a technology concept, so the Army hasn't yet ordered a prototype.
Typically, a prototype is delivered for testing, and a new weapons system may undergo months or years of testing before an order is placed, if at all. Because of this, it's unclear when the AbramsX might make its way to armor units for fielding. This means that we probably won't see an AbramsX in the Army's inventory until sometime in the 2030s, and that's if everything works out in its favor.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Army will play with the AbramsX prototype once it is ordered and decide it doesn't perform as advertised. This could result in a design overhaul, the incorporation of different technologies, or the scrapping of the project altogether. It's anyone's guess at this point if the AbramsX will ever replace its older predecessors. Still, if things work out for General Dynamics' newest armored behemoth, the future of armored warfare will be digital, efficient, and in all likelihood, incredibly lethal.