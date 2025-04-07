Will Toyota Tacoma Wheels Match A 4Runner?
At first glance, Toyota's rugged midsize 4x4s — the Tacoma and 4Runner — look like they could easily share wheels without issue. In many cases, that's actually true. Most modern Tacoma and 4Runner models use the same 6x139.7 mm (6x5.5") bolt pattern, making basic fitment possible. This applies to 3rd-gen (2016–2023) and 4th-gen (2024+) Tacomas, as well as the 5th-gen (2010–2024) and 6th-gen (2025+) 4Runners.
However, there's more to fitment than bolts. Starting in 2024, Toyota changed the hub bore — the center opening of the wheel that aligns with the hub. While older models used a 106.1mm hub bore, the new spec is 95.1mm. That means 2024+ Tacoma wheels will be hub-centric on a 2025+ 4Runner and vice versa. If you try using wheels from older models, the center hole will be too big and won't sit snug on the hub. In that case, you'll need hub-centric rings to fill the gap and prevent vibration.
It's also important to note that not all Tacomas share the same bolt pattern. 2WD Tacomas, especially base trims, use a 5-lug hub, not the 6-lug 6x139.7mm pattern found on 4Runners. That means any 2WD Tacoma wheels are completely incompatible with a 4Runner, regardless of year or offset.
Why 16-inch Tacoma wheels won't fit a 4Runner
Even if the bolt pattern matches, not all Tacoma wheels are a drop-in fit for the 4Runner, especially when it comes to 16-inch wheels. That's where the brake system gets in the way. Several Tacoma trims, particularly older TRD Off-Road models, run 16-inch wheels.
These can technically bolt onto a 5th-gen 4Runner, but once installed, you'll run into a serious clearance issue: the 4Runner's front brake calipers are too large. The inner barrel of the 16-inch wheel doesn't provide enough room, making the setup unsafe for driving, as you'd hit the caliper if you turned or hit a bump. Rear fitment might work, but that's not much help when the fronts won't clear. Unless you plan to modify the brake system, this swap isn't viable.
The safe move? Stick with 17-inch or larger wheels if you're fitting anything to a 4Runner. Those sizes give you the brake clearance you need and open up options from both the Tacoma and 4Runner lineups.
What else to look out for when using Tacoma wheels on a 4Runner
You'll still want to check the offset: Tacoma wheels typically have a higher offset, which means they sit deeper inside the fender compared to 4Runner wheels. For example, the 2024+ Tacoma TRD Off-Road wheels use a +55mm offset, and the TRD Pro Tacoma wheels come in around +45mm. Meanwhile, 4Runner TRD Pro wheels have a +4mm offset, giving the truck a noticeably wider stance.
This offset difference doesn't stop the wheels from physically mounting, but it does change how the vehicle handles and looks. When you put high-offset Tacoma wheels on a 4Runner, they'll look more "tucked-in" and might leave extra space between the wheel and fender. If you're after a flush or aggressive look, the tucked position of Tacoma wheels on a 4Runner may not be ideal unless you use wheel spacers or run wider tires.
Another detail to consider is lug nut compatibility. Even when the wheels bolt up, the studs and lug nuts must match in both thread size and seat type. While most modern Tacomas and 4Runners use the same M12x1.5 thread pitch, the seat style can vary.
Some TRD wheels, especially from 4Runners, use a mag-style flat seat, while many Tacoma wheels are designed for tapered (acorn-style) lug nuts. If you're using wheels that require a different seat type than what your lugs provide, they won't tighten properly. In some cases, aftermarket or trimmed mag-seat lug nuts may be needed for a secure and flush fit.
Tacoma wheels can fit a 4Runner, but it's not always a direct swap. If you're planning to make the switch, take the time to check the full spec sheet and not just the bolt holes.