Will Toyota Tacoma Wheels Match A 4Runner?

At first glance, Toyota's rugged midsize 4x4s — the Tacoma and 4Runner — look like they could easily share wheels without issue. In many cases, that's actually true. Most modern Tacoma and 4Runner models use the same 6x139.7 mm (6x5.5") bolt pattern, making basic fitment possible. This applies to 3rd-gen (2016–2023) and 4th-gen (2024+) Tacomas, as well as the 5th-gen (2010–2024) and 6th-gen (2025+) 4Runners.

However, there's more to fitment than bolts. Starting in 2024, Toyota changed the hub bore — the center opening of the wheel that aligns with the hub. While older models used a 106.1mm hub bore, the new spec is 95.1mm. That means 2024+ Tacoma wheels will be hub-centric on a 2025+ 4Runner and vice versa. If you try using wheels from older models, the center hole will be too big and won't sit snug on the hub. In that case, you'll need hub-centric rings to fill the gap and prevent vibration.

It's also important to note that not all Tacomas share the same bolt pattern. 2WD Tacomas, especially base trims, use a 5-lug hub, not the 6-lug 6x139.7mm pattern found on 4Runners. That means any 2WD Tacoma wheels are completely incompatible with a 4Runner, regardless of year or offset.

