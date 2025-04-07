How Long Do Interstate Batteries Last & Are They Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say
When shopping for car batteries, there are a few major car battery brands most of us turn to — Interstate is one of them. While Interstate batteries don't come out at the top of our ranking of major car battery brands, over the years, they've built a reputation as an affordable, reliable replacement battery. For many of us, our car's battery doesn't cross our minds until it fails. Perhaps leaving us stranded on the side of the road or in the parking lot of a supermarket with bags full of groceries in the trunk. It's at times like these when we might have to call AAA roadside assistance to get a jump, hoping that will do the trick. If it does, you'll be on your way; if not, the technician may test your battery and let you know it needs to be recharged or even replaced.
That's when you're likely to start thinking about your next battery, and as you conduct your search, Interstate batteries are likely to pop up. One question you may have is just how long it will last. While there's no definitive answer because the lifespan of a battery depends on factors like climate, driving habits, and maintenance, under normal conditions, a car battery should last you three to five years, Interstate batteries included.
Many drivers say Interstate batteries are a good value for the price, while others say they don't live up to expectations
If you're familiar with Interstate batteries, you probably know them as the battery brand that Costco sells. While you can purchase the brand at other retailers, if you're a Costco member, you can often get them for much less than you'd pay at auto parts stores like AutoZone, Batteries Plus, and O'Reilly Auto Parts. On the Bob Is the Oil Guy forum, there was a mix of opinions, with some saying Interstate batteries exceeded their expectations and lasted much longer than the average. For example, one user said, "I've had nothing but good luck with Interstate Batteries. Had one last ten years, the other lasted eight." However, a different user said, "I was not happy with the longevity of the interstate in my F-150."
Over on Reddit, on the r/AskMechanics subreddit, more than one Redditor complained that the quality of Interstate batteries has gone down over the years. While some Redditors blamed the manufacturer, saying the quality went down when production was moved outside of the U.S., others attributed the decreased longevity to modern vehicles being harder on car batteries. One Redditor who buys Interstate batteries had this to say, "...they only lasted three years. These batteries used to last almost a decade."
On the TacomaWorld forum, drivers generally had good things to say about Interstate batteries. They said purchasing them from Costco was a good deal and liked the 36-month prorated warranty. More than one user said the battery they purchased lasted more than five years and thought the price was reasonable, with one driver saying, "I've been rocking a Costco interstate in my 2007 4.0L for a couple of years now. No issues, I would recommend."
Some drivers report short battery life despite normal use
While many drivers swear by Interstate batteries, saying they often exceeded the expected life span, others weren't so impressed. Several drivers across internet forums expressed frustration about Interstate batteries dying on them shortly after they'd purchased them or within a couple of years. On the r/Costco subreddit, one Redditor said a mechanic had told them that they'd seen several Interstate batteries that had failed within a year. Many Redditors reported their Interstate batteries had only lasted a few months, with one saying, "I'm on my third one in nine months. But the warranty is easy. They are half the price compared to anywhere else for my make/model."
On the Red Power Magazine forum, users were not forgiving when it came to their opinions about Interstate batteries, with one driver posting a picture of what they claimed was a four-year-old Interstate battery that may have suffered an internal short. Despite the battery lasting several years, the user wasn't happy with the quality. Another driver chimed in to say, "Interstate has been putting out garbage for the past 6 or 7 years." Others agreed that while they'd used Interstate in the past, the brand had seen a sharp-drop off in quality in recent years.
Drivers on the Bob Is the Oil Guy forum were generally a lot more positive about Interstate batteries, with many saying Interstate made good batteries that came with solid warranties. However, like commenters in other forums, a few said that Interstate batteries don't hold up like they used to. One dissatisfied driver said, "Worst performance was with an Interstate Megatron battery for an F350 V10. It was replaced under warranty with a lesser Interstate battery and barely made it through the warranty period."