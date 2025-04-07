How Long Do Interstate Batteries Last & Are They Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say

If you're familiar with Interstate batteries, you probably know them as the battery brand that Costco sells. While you can purchase the brand at other retailers, if you're a Costco member, you can often get them for much less than you'd pay at auto parts stores like AutoZone, Batteries Plus, and O'Reilly Auto Parts. On the Bob Is the Oil Guy forum, there was a mix of opinions, with some saying Interstate batteries exceeded their expectations and lasted much longer than the average. For example, one user said, "I've had nothing but good luck with Interstate Batteries. Had one last ten years, the other lasted eight." However, a different user said, "I was not happy with the longevity of the interstate in my F-150."

Over on Reddit, on the r/AskMechanics subreddit, more than one Redditor complained that the quality of Interstate batteries has gone down over the years. While some Redditors blamed the manufacturer, saying the quality went down when production was moved outside of the U.S., others attributed the decreased longevity to modern vehicles being harder on car batteries. One Redditor who buys Interstate batteries had this to say, "...they only lasted three years. These batteries used to last almost a decade."

On the TacomaWorld forum, drivers generally had good things to say about Interstate batteries. They said purchasing them from Costco was a good deal and liked the 36-month prorated warranty. More than one user said the battery they purchased lasted more than five years and thought the price was reasonable, with one driver saying, "I've been rocking a Costco interstate in my 2007 4.0L for a couple of years now. No issues, I would recommend."

