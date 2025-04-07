What Is The Spotify Iceberg And Why Is It So Popular?

Most people have heard of Spotify Wrapped by now, as Instagram feeds experience a deluge of curated listening stats each December. But now, a growing number of Spotify users have found a new way to show off their taste in music with a meme that has grown in popularity over the past several years. So-called "Spotify icebergs" have taken corners of the Internet by storm, with people sharing the names of their most listened to artists atop pictures of a cartoon iceberg. These pictures reference a common format for online memes known as iceberg graphs, but depict people's individual musical proclivities rather than fandom interests. But how are people making Spotify icebergs, and why?

The Spotify iceberg trend was started by developer Akshay Raj, whose Icebergify tool generates the viral graphs. By tapping into Spotify's API , which allows third-party developers to connect to the streamer's services, Icebergify is able to see a user's listening history and use it to create Spotify icebergs. Of course, you can check your Spotify stats anytime you want, but these icebergs seem to appeal to our human desire to catalog our interests and share them with others. So, if you're trying to figure out what a Spotify iceberg is in the first place, or maybe create one for yourself, you've come to the right place. Here's what the Spotify iceberg is, how to understand them and their popularity, and how to create your own.

