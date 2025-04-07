How Much Is The Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Class & How Long Does It Last?

Few experiences can compare to tearing down a highway on a motorcycle. Sure, there's nothing quite like closing on a new home, making partner at a firm, or welcoming your first child. However, have you ever had nothing but a long stretch of asphalt in your view and a Harley V-twin engine rumbling next to your feet? You may already know that Harley-Davidson is over a century old, featuring a rich history that has positioned it at the forefront of the motorcycle industry alongside renowned brands like Yamaha and Honda. With this history comes a nearly unparalleled legacy that many bikers worldwide aspire to connect with, whether they are beginning their riding journey or have been riding for decades. For newer riders or those looking to get into motorcycles, finding one's way in such a revered world can be daunting. Luckily, Harley has you covered with a riding academy. But how long does it take to complete the classes, and most importantly, how much do they cost?

The Harley-Davidson Riding Academy has existed since 2000 and partners with your local Harley dealership to help you learn the ins and outs of motorcycle riding. Its entry program involves training on the X 350RA, which is Harley's go-to motorcycle for the academy. The courses are divided into several classes designed to accommodate different riders, ranging from those without a license to experts with years of experience. Consequently, each class varies in completion time and cost, with the latter depending on the rider's locale. The beginner course, for instance, spans three days, with prices in major cities including $425 in Los Angeles, $399 in Las Vegas and Tulsa, $295 in Austin, and $289 in Orlando. Let's take a closer look at the classes to understand what they cover, their costs, and how long it takes to complete each one.

