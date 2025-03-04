What Motorcycle Does Harley-Davidson Use In Its Riding Academy?
Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular and respected American brands of all time, thanks to its iconic logo (which has evolved over the years), and, of course, the bikes that populate the roads. Founded in 1903, the motorcycle manufacturer has been at the forefront of style and is synonymous with numerous celebrities from Elvis Presley to Jason Momoa (who has an excellent collection of motorcycles). While Momoa favors powerful, classic motorcycles, every rider has to start somewhere, and people attending the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy are all riding the same model of motorcycle.
At the time of writing, Harley's training bike of choice in the United States is the X 350RA. The selection of the bike was officially announced in 2023, and Harley-Davidson confirmed at the time of the announcement that the X 350RA, would join several other Harley-Davidson models by not being available for purchase in North America. Instead, this bike is only available to ride via the company's Riding Academy, hence the "RA" designation. In a video posted to YouTube, Harley-Davidson describes the bike as easy to operate, making it perfect for inexperienced riders.
Harley-Davidson's X 350RA is different to the X 350
Harley-Davidson's Riding Academy was first established in 2000. It trains new riders through a cooperative effort of over 200 Harley-Davidson dealerships in the United States. Many of the riders who graduated from the academy learned to ride on the Street 500, a model which was later discontinued by the company. Interestingly, Harley-Davidson's newest training bike, the X 350RA, isn't the only X 350 that Harley-Davidson produces. Another model, known simply as the X 350, is only available in China, and is slightly different from its Riding Academy counterpart.
To start with, the X 350RA's horsepower is 23, considerably less than the X 350's 36 horsepower. Also, the X 350RA is heavier, weighing in at 440 pounds, 10 pounds more than the X 350. (The extra weight is due to a kit which protects the motorcycle from damage if it is tipped over.) All in all, the X 350RA is perfect for new riders who possibly aren't ready for too much power (or speed), as it is a slow, heavy, and durable bike.