What Motorcycle Does Harley-Davidson Use In Its Riding Academy?

Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular and respected American brands of all time, thanks to its iconic logo (which has evolved over the years), and, of course, the bikes that populate the roads. Founded in 1903, the motorcycle manufacturer has been at the forefront of style and is synonymous with numerous celebrities from Elvis Presley to Jason Momoa (who has an excellent collection of motorcycles). While Momoa favors powerful, classic motorcycles, every rider has to start somewhere, and people attending the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy are all riding the same model of motorcycle.

At the time of writing, Harley's training bike of choice in the United States is the X 350RA. The selection of the bike was officially announced in 2023, and Harley-Davidson confirmed at the time of the announcement that the X 350RA, would join several other Harley-Davidson models by not being available for purchase in North America. Instead, this bike is only available to ride via the company's Riding Academy, hence the "RA" designation. In a video posted to YouTube, Harley-Davidson describes the bike as easy to operate, making it perfect for inexperienced riders.