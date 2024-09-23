The History Of Harley-Davidson's Most Iconic Logos

When the Harley-Davidson Model 1 first roared into life in 1905, it began a big, bold, long-lasting legacy. After more than a century, Harley-Davidson has grown from a simple motorcycle-building company in Wisconsin into a global juggernaut and an iconic representation of an entire country. Chevy claims to be as American as apple pie, but one can argue that Harley-Davidson is just as red, white, and blue as Old Glory itself.

When childhood friends William Harley and Arthur Davidson (and later, Arthur's brothers Walter and William) joined forces in 1903 to form the now-legendary company, they were more worried about cranking out motorcycles than marketing concepts or logos. In fact, their bikes were devoid of any branding until 1910. Through the years since then, Harley has had dozens of different logos, but we'll touch on the more iconic ones.

Janet Davidson — aunt of the Davidson brothers — is credited with coming up with the company's first "Bar and Shield" logo, very similar to the one still slapped on bikes rolling off the line. That first iteration used a combination of gray, black, and white with the "Harley-Davidson" name engraved horizontally in tall, tight lettering across a bar (representing stability and strength). This bar sat on top of a shield (signifying safety and protection) bearing the words "Motor" in the upper quadrant and "Cycles" in the bottom. Some form of this first logo has remained in use to this very day.

