What Happened To Boona Shower Heads From Shark Tank Season 15?
The 17th episode of the 15th season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on February 23, 2024 to an audience of 3.52 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The first of the week's four pitches was for Boona, Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen's company that makes the Tandem dual shower head for couples. The founders stressed how easy the Tandem is to install, not requiring special hardware or knocking down walls, as well as that they've worked incredibly hard to optimize the water pressure while the water flow was being split.
Boona was coming off of an incredibly successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, with 3,430
backers obliterating the original $10,000 goal with $774,113 in pre-orders/pledges. All orders had been shipped by August 2023, which was likely just before this episode was just. Between that and the numerous positive user reviews on Boona's website, the product and company clearly had some momentum on their side. The Sharks largely weren't bullish on the product being investible, though, with most of them opting out and concern being expressed about the founders' desire to turn Boona into a bigger brand. The one offer that Boona got was withdrawn, so the founders left without a deal.
It looks like Boona continues to do well, although determining just how well is much easier said than done. We've done our best to try to take a stab at it, though, so let's take a more detailed look at Boona's path through "Shark Tank."
What happened to Boona on Shark Tank?
Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen entered the tank seeking $400,000 for a 10% equity stake in Boona, their company built around the Tandem, a dual shower head designed for couples. Boasting a custom-engineered shower head that ensures optimal water pressure on both sides, it features a long pipe that allows you to place the second head at the opposite end of the bathtub or shower stall.
Ease of installation was stressed as a major selling point, especially compared to any existing dual shower head solution that was already available. Asked by Barbara Corcoran about the water pressure, they stressed that it was always a focus and that their customer reviews have universally been excellent. So far, they'd sold roughly 3,000 units to the tune of $750,000 on Kickstarter, and were projecting $1.7 million revenue — and over $850,000 profit — for the year, with $5 million revenue expected for the following year.
Barbara opted out over concerns about the water pressure. Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner followed over skepticism about the overall concept, as did Mark Cuban, who felt Boona wasn't investable. Kevin O'Leary, however, had two offers for the Boona team that they could choose from. One was met them at their ask but added a $40 per-unit royalty until he made $1.2 million. The other was straight equity, $400,000 for a third of the business. After a counter of 20% for $600,000, Kevin went out, so Skaloud and Feiereisen left without a deal.
How has everything worked out for Boona and its founders post-Shark Tank?
There isn't much to be said for how Boona has done post-"Shark Tank," even compared to other season 15 pitches like StormBag sandless sandbags or Bot-It Online Automation. Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen haven't done any post-"Shark Tank" interviews, with all Boona-centric media being from before the episode aired, or later articles sourced from the episode itself. We can try to gauge their success from the Tandem's Amazon item page, which says that, as of March 2025, it's ranked #5,081 in "Tools & Home Improvement" plus a much more impressive #22 in "Fixed Showerheads." The listing was added in March 2024; since then, they've amassed an average 4.8-star rating out of five from 594 user reviews, comparable to the average of 4.87 stars out of five from 1,842 user reviews on the official Boona website. If nothing else, the Boona Tandem is seemingly doing well, though it has a lot of knockoffs to compete with now.
As for founders Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen, both of their LinkedIn pages continue to show them working full-time for Boona. Neither uses the platform's blogging feature, nor do either of them have any other public-facing social media accounts. Skaloud, however, did have some patents granted after the episode premiered, both pertaining to the Boona Tandem as well as his previous work at Amazon. The Boona patent pertains to the product's basic functionality to make the signature double shower head work.