What Happened To Boona Shower Heads From Shark Tank Season 15?

The 17th episode of the 15th season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on February 23, 2024 to an audience of 3.52 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The first of the week's four pitches was for Boona, Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen's company that makes the Tandem dual shower head for couples. The founders stressed how easy the Tandem is to install, not requiring special hardware or knocking down walls, as well as that they've worked incredibly hard to optimize the water pressure while the water flow was being split.

Boona was coming off of an incredibly successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, with 3,430

backers obliterating the original $10,000 goal with $774,113 in pre-orders/pledges. All orders had been shipped by August 2023, which was likely just before this episode was just. Between that and the numerous positive user reviews on Boona's website, the product and company clearly had some momentum on their side. The Sharks largely weren't bullish on the product being investible, though, with most of them opting out and concern being expressed about the founders' desire to turn Boona into a bigger brand. The one offer that Boona got was withdrawn, so the founders left without a deal.

It looks like Boona continues to do well, although determining just how well is much easier said than done. We've done our best to try to take a stab at it, though, so let's take a more detailed look at Boona's path through "Shark Tank."

