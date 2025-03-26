What Happened To StormBags Sandless Sandbags From Shark Tank Season 15?

The second episode of Shark Tank's 15th season — technically shot third but aired second — premiered on ABC on October 6, 2023, to an audience of 3.6 million people, according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The first of four pitches aired that week was for StormBag, a sandbag alternative to use to protect your home during severe rainstorms that cause flooding.

Weighing only one pound each, Stormbags were much easier to manage than traditional, always-heavy sandbags, though conventional sandbags have the advantage of being effectively free to acquire most of the time. One of the Sharks bowed out for that reason, but the father/son duo received multiple offers from the rest of the panel. However, it looks like this is one of the many "Shark Tank" deals where the official deal was never completed off-air.

As best as we can tell, the company's still functional, albeit as a portion of the Huffmans' larger military surplus operation. Let's take a detailed look at how the StormBag story's progressed, first with the Huffmans' "Shark Tank" pitch and then looking beyond to see what's happened since.

