What Is A Poop Deck On A Ship? Here's What It Means

Though the name doesn't derive from any bathroom activities, the jokes have continued through the years and probably always will. But what theories exist about the origin of the term, and is "poop deck" still used today?

Advertisement

Practical Boat Owner suggested that the term referred to a ship's stern being covered with water thanks to waves crashing in from behind. When this happened, the ship would be referred to as "pooped." The elevated poop deck prevents that from happening, as it deflects some of the water back into the sea. The outlet suggested that if your boat starts to get pooped, you should clip yourself to a rail to avoid going over the side. You may have also heard the term "swabbing" the deck (poop or otherwise). This doesn't refer to cleaning up the overflow from a clogged toilet, but rather keeping the wood wet to decrease the likelihood of a gunpowder-related fire.

But while the image of Jack Sparrow's crew working hard to keep the Black Pearl seaworthy and ahead of the British fleet is fun, the fact is that today's faster cruise ships don't have functional poop decks. Since most navigation and piloting is now done from the bridge at the front of a ship, poop decks on yachts and ocean liners are more geared to giving those aboard a great view than they are to improving seaworthiness.

Advertisement