What Is A Poop Deck On A Ship? Here's What It Means
Sailing has a language all its own, filled with unique and sometimes silly terms that have been used for years. Many of these words help sailors navigate the seas and communicate effectively, but one term that often raises eyebrows is "poop deck." Despite the juvenile sound of it, this part of a ship has a serious purpose that predates the design of these revolutionary Naval warships. So, what is a poop deck and why is it called that? A poop deck is the elevated platform at the stern — or rear — of a traditional sailing ship.
The deck was an observational point for the captain to keep an eye on the crew and oversee navigation. It also provided a safe place in rough seas, and often gave shelter to the captain's quarters. But its location at the rear of the ship isn't why it's called the poop deck. The name comes from the Latin word "puppis" and the French term "la poupe." Both words mean "stern" and have nothing to do with any sort of bodily function. So the next time you hear poop deck mentioned in conversation, you can be the one person in the crowd who doesn't snicker.
The poop deck is mostly obsolete
Though the name doesn't derive from any bathroom activities, the jokes have continued through the years and probably always will. But what theories exist about the origin of the term, and is "poop deck" still used today?
Practical Boat Owner suggested that the term referred to a ship's stern being covered with water thanks to waves crashing in from behind. When this happened, the ship would be referred to as "pooped." The elevated poop deck prevents that from happening, as it deflects some of the water back into the sea. The outlet suggested that if your boat starts to get pooped, you should clip yourself to a rail to avoid going over the side. You may have also heard the term "swabbing" the deck (poop or otherwise). This doesn't refer to cleaning up the overflow from a clogged toilet, but rather keeping the wood wet to decrease the likelihood of a gunpowder-related fire.
But while the image of Jack Sparrow's crew working hard to keep the Black Pearl seaworthy and ahead of the British fleet is fun, the fact is that today's faster cruise ships don't have functional poop decks. Since most navigation and piloting is now done from the bridge at the front of a ship, poop decks on yachts and ocean liners are more geared to giving those aboard a great view than they are to improving seaworthiness.