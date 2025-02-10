What Kind Of Ship Was The Black Pearl From Pirates Of The Caribbean?

Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise was quite the cinematic attraction throughout the early 2000s. With each installment, fans flocked to their local theaters to check out the latest swashbuckling adventures headed by Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp, the former owner of a pirate-themed superyacht), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), and Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley). At the core of it all was the Black Pearl — the ship constantly fought over by Jack and Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) in 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," and its several sequels.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" films are historical fiction at best, with plenty of supernatural, otherworldly elements to keep things interesting. As for the Black Pearl, though, the iconic ship isn't entirely made up. Revealed in the Disney Publishing Worldwide tie-in book "The Pirate Guidelines: A Book for Those Who Desire to Keep to the Code and Live a Pirate's Life" by Ann C. Crispin – attributed to Joshamee Gibbs, Sparrow's longtime First Mate in the "Pirates" films — it's explained that the Black Pearl was a merchant ship contracted by the East India Company. During one assignment, Jack liberated the slaves he previously agreed to transport. With its three large masts, combat capabilities, and impressive size, the Black Pearl very much resembles the real-life merchant ships the East India Company utilized between the 16th and 19th centuries.

The Black Pearl may look like a traditional merchant ship, but there's more to its identity than what's shown on screen. In the real world, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" creation is based on a much different ship.