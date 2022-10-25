The Most Outrageous Features Of Johnny Depp's Former Pirate-Themed Superyacht

Actor Johnny Depp had a multi-million dollar superyacht with a wild pirate theme, but that's only the tip of this floating boat-tel's menagerie of outrageous features. After playing Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise for so long, it's easy to see how Depp's on-screen escapades can carry into his real life. After all, the actor already owns an assortment of stunning luxury vehicles, but he's not exactly keen on keeping his property strictly on land. Although Depp might not have Sparrow's Black Pearl, he did own something close, a superyacht that carries 10 people. Originally named "Anatolia," the 156-foot yacht was the product of renowned Turkish ship builder Proteksan Turquoise.

When Depp first bought it second-hand in 2006, it featured naval architecture (via Autoevolution). However, the swashbuckling star wasn't satisfied with his yacht's current condition, so he spent $7 million to renovate it to his liking, transforming it into something Mr. Sparrow would feel more at home in. After reportedly spending $30 million in total, the newly-christened superyacht was finally ready to set sail under a new name: the "Vajoliroja." No, it's not derived from pirate slang, rather, it's a combination of the names of his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, his own, and their children, Lily Rose and Jack. As if its mishmash of a name isn't outlandish enough, what's inside is even more outrageous, befitting the Mad Hatter himself.