What Does It Mean When A Biker Has Their Left Palm Facing Up And Swings It Upwards?

While there are plenty of solo riders out there on the street, there are many people who ride in groups. These could be folks in an organized motorcycle club or just some buddies out for a spontaneous afternoon ride through town. However, when you are in one of these groups, one person gets designated to be the leader. They are the ones who are ultimately guiding the group ride and are therefore responsible for making sure that everyone in the group is on the same page, whether they are riding right behind the leader or are several bikes back. It is in a situation like this where the speed up hand signal becomes crucially important.

If the leader determines that they need to speed up for any reason, like if they need to get by something quickly, they can give the speed up signal to let everyone else in the group know that they need to speed up as well. If you have a small group, everyone should be able to see this hand signal quite clearly. However, if you are in a larger one, it would be beneficial for that speed up signal to be used by every single person, making its way down the line to the very last person. The leader is also responsible for many other parts of the group experience, such as getting in a single file line. In truth, being on top of your hand signals is one of the best ways you can have a group of motorcyclists ride safely together.

