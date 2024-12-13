What Does It Mean When A Motorcyclist Points Up To The Sky?

There are two groups of hand signals — those meant for when a rider is by themselves and those meant for motorcycle groups. There are a lot more hand signals in motorcycle groups since this is often how they communicate with each other on the road. One popular group hand signal is when a motorcyclist points up to the sky. If a motorcyclist has their left arm lifted from the shoulder up and an index finger pointed straight up at the sky, this is meant to inform the group that they should start riding single file. If they lift their index finger and middle finger straight up into the sky, this means ride in double file formation.

Advertisement

Other useful group hand signals include extending a left arm out with the palm forward, pointing with a left index finger, and then swinging in an arc from back to front to communicate you're taking the lead, extending a left arm out, facing palm down, then swinging it upward to tell everyone to speed up, and swinging an arm down by your side with the palm facing your body to indicate you need the other riders to slow down. For a complete list, check out SlashGear's list of important hand signals every rider should know.

Knowing when to ride single or double file is an important part of riding motorcycles in a group, making this hand signal one to know. Taking a motorcycle safety course is another way to learn hand signals and other road etiquette if you're looking to get into riding.

Advertisement