Is FreeSync Compatible With NVIDIA GPUs?

AMD's FreeSync technology addresses one of the biggest issues in gaming: screen tearing. It achieves this by intelligently syncing the monitor's refresh rate with the GPU's output. But what if you have a FreeSync-supported monitor paired with an NVIDIA graphics card? Fortunately, that's not a problem, as newer NVIDIA graphics cards now support software-based G-Sync with FreeSync technology. While G-Sync Compatible isn't the same as native G-Sync, both are quite similar in terms of performance.

Advertisement

For this to work, you need a "G-Sync Compatible" monitor. NVIDIA's website lists all the monitors that support this software-based version of G-Sync, so you can quickly check if yours is compatible. These "G-SYNC Compatible" models are tested by NVIDIA to ensure adaptive sync works without any issues. Even if your monitor isn't on this list, it may still work, but you could experience issues. Additionally, your PC must have a GTX 10 or 16 series GPU or newer. If you're unsure which graphics card your PC has, you can check by opening the Task Manager and heading to Performance > GPU. Additionally, you'll need to be running Windows 10 or 11, and more importantly, using a DisplayPort 1.2 or later cable, since HDMI isn't supported.

Advertisement