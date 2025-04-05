Where To Locate The Games On LinkedIn & How To Control Who Sees What You Play

LinkedIn is fundamentally different from other social media as it caters directly to professionals. The platform makes it easy to apply for jobs, find candidates for roles, and build a strong professional network by strengthening your profile. However, a typical LinkedIn feed mostly includes career updates and people boasting about what they learned from doing the simplest things in life, like reaching an airport early or missing a bus. As users are now bombarded with dopamine-driven short-form content on other social media, scrolling through a typical LinkedIn feed becomes tedious for many. Apart from adding some useful AI features, LinkedIn has also been integrating retention-boosting features like short-form videos and trending news, which have been a hit or a miss.

LinkedIn's other attempt was adding puzzle games to its platform last year. These games are conceptually similar to Playables on YouTube (a feature you get when subscribed to YouTube Premium) but with some key differences. LinkedIn offers only a small catalog of games, and these games update with a new puzzle each day, which surprisingly works in its favor. As the puzzle is the same for everyone, these games foster a sense of community gaming while incentivizing users to tune into the platform every day.

That said, many LinkedIn users are connected to their employers on the platform and might not want their employers to see their results. Here's how you can find games on LinkedIn and control who sees your results.

