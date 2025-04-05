What Is The Little Triangle Window In A Car Called? (And What It's For)

Relative to other aspects of modern vehicles, windows are pretty straightforward in their purpose and uses. They exist so you can get a good look at your surroundings while on the road without having to endure the worst the elements can throw your way. You can tint them at home or have them tinted by a professional, and you can open and close them at your leisure. There's not much more to them than that, though there is a bit of mystery and confusion surrounding a similar element. Many cars have small, often immobile windows in the back, front, or both sides of the vehicle that are, understandably, overlooked by most motorists.

So, what is the story behind this often triangular little window on so many cars? These go by several names, such as quarter windows, valance windows, and vent windows, which have been featured on vehicles of all shapes and sizes for decades. In the modern era, regardless of their placement, they're included as a means of increasing visibility. They tend to be placed around blind spot areas on the back end of cars to reduce this problem area, and nearby the side view mirrors to make them easier to see. For those in modern vehicles that actually do open, this is typically done with similar electronic controls to those of the other windows.

Visibility may be the current predominant purpose of quarter windows, but that wasn't always the case. Decades ago, these small mirrors served a different main purpose that ultimately gave them one of their multiple names.

