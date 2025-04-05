What Happened To The LoveSync Button From Shark Tank Season 11?

The 11th episode of the 11th season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on January 12, 2020, to an audience of 2.75 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The third of four pitches in that week's episode was for LoveSync, a device designed to make couples' conversations around intimacy less uncomfortable by letting them quietly press a button indicating that they're in the mood, lighting up if both partners pressed it in a designated window.

We should note that LoveSync's website has a disclaimer page stressing that "These products were designed to help adult partners communicate sexual desire, NOT consent" and "The use of these products can never constitute sexual consent, regardless of who pressed which button(s.)" The Sharks largely didn't like the product, and the one who did was so put off by how the pitch was handled that they also went out, so there was no deal.

Jenn and Ryan Cmich, the married couple consisting of a therapist and an engineer, respectively, have continued to work on LoveSync since their "Shark Tank" episode premiered in the latter days of pre-pandemic life, but it's unclear if they've had much success. Their media availabilities have been very selective since the months following the premiere, and the physical button has shot up dramatically in price, seemingly due to lack of demand killing their margins. They've pivoted towards an app-based solution, but with mixed results. Let's take a more detailed look at how LoveSync's entire "Shark Tank" journey played out.

