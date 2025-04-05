Is The Hisense Canvas TV Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an art lover or simply want to add a touch of style to your home decor, you may have considered buying a frame television. Frame televisions give you an alternative to having a black rectangular box hanging on your wall when your TV isn't on, replacing it with a piece of artwork. If you're in the market for one of these TVs, you've likely seen the debate between three of the most popular brands: the Samsung Frame vs. Hisense Canvas vs. TCL Nxtframe, and wondered if cheaper is better. After all, the difference in price between the different 65-inch models isn't trivial, with the Samsung Frame retailing for $1,297.99, the Hisense Canvas for $999.99, and the TCL Smart Nxtframe for $897.99 on Amazon.

Advertisement

While the more expensive Samsung Frame is often discounted on Amazon and at other retailers, the Hisense is typically a better value if your main focus is cost. Still, a TV that seems like a good deal from a price perspective can prove costly in the long run if it doesn't hold up over time or perform as expected. Hisense has a range of TV models at various budget-friendly price points, with something for just about everyone, although there are models you should avoid. When it comes to the Hisense Canvas TV, for the most part, users seem to be satisfied, saying the picture quality is impressive, and the art mode looks great. However, others noted the TV has some design flaws.