Is The Hisense Canvas TV Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
If you're an art lover or simply want to add a touch of style to your home decor, you may have considered buying a frame television. Frame televisions give you an alternative to having a black rectangular box hanging on your wall when your TV isn't on, replacing it with a piece of artwork. If you're in the market for one of these TVs, you've likely seen the debate between three of the most popular brands: the Samsung Frame vs. Hisense Canvas vs. TCL Nxtframe, and wondered if cheaper is better. After all, the difference in price between the different 65-inch models isn't trivial, with the Samsung Frame retailing for $1,297.99, the Hisense Canvas for $999.99, and the TCL Smart Nxtframe for $897.99 on Amazon.
While the more expensive Samsung Frame is often discounted on Amazon and at other retailers, the Hisense is typically a better value if your main focus is cost. Still, a TV that seems like a good deal from a price perspective can prove costly in the long run if it doesn't hold up over time or perform as expected. Hisense has a range of TV models at various budget-friendly price points, with something for just about everyone, although there are models you should avoid. When it comes to the Hisense Canvas TV, for the most part, users seem to be satisfied, saying the picture quality is impressive, and the art mode looks great. However, others noted the TV has some design flaws.
What is the Hisense Canvas TV?
Since it isn't the most well-known TV brand, most potential buyers do their research before considering buying one, including learning about who makes Hisense TVs and where they're built. While Hisense is a budget brand, the Canvas TV isn't exactly cheap, so it makes sense buyers would want to know a thing or two about the company before spending around a $1,000 on the TV.
On the surface, the Hisense Canvas TV appears to have everything someone looking for in a TV that doubles as artwork would want. Its art mode lets you select a single picture or piece of art to display when it's not in use or even create a slideshow with your favorite pictures or works of art, while its UltraSlim Wall Mount ensures it hangs against your wall just as a painting would. The TV features a matte display to reduce glare, allowing you to see the masterpieces hanging on your wall without strain.
You can switch out its magnetic frame to match your home or your mood. You get all of that for what seems to be a reasonable price. The TV has a 4K QLED display, multi-channel surround sound, 144Hz Game Mode PRO, an RGB light sensor that adjusts the screen in real time to the lighting in your environment. There's also a motion detector that tells the TV to display art when you're in the room, so it knows to display the art work. As far as TVs go, based on the specs, it seems to have most of what people looking for a stylish frame television would want.
Most owners like the Hisense Canvas TVs design and aesthetics
Owners of the Hisense Canvas TV are an opinionated bunch and have left detailed reviews on websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Reddit. Given it's a frame TV designed for displaying art, many of the reviews focus on its design and aesthetics, with one reviewer on Amazon saying, "It's big. It's beautiful. It's better looking than the Samsung Frame, at a way lower price." Others expressed satisfaction with the TV's frame saying, "The fact that the wood grain frame is included in the purchase price was a bonus (I believe you have to purchase it separately with the Samsung)." Owners appreciated that the TV is slim, can be mounted magnetically, and there's no need to use the clips that came with it. However, one user noted that the TV isn't as easy to mount as other brands because it needs to sit flush against the wall
On Best Buy's website, owners also liked the frame, with one person saying, "The magnetized wood frame is easy to install and looks great!" Another owner appreciated the endless free art options and said the TV "looks like a real portrait." Others praised the T's sleek and modern design and the UltraSlim Wall Mount for making the TV look almost like a real piece of art. Over on Reddit on the Hisense subreddit, a Redditor had this to say., "Saying I'm pleased with this TV would be an understatement...there's something about being on the floor with my kids and not just having a black box staring at me that warms the room."
Owners have a lot to say about the Hisense Canvas TV's picture and sound quality
Just like the owners of Hisense Canvas TV have strong opinions about its design and aesthetics, the same can be said for their opinions on its picture and sound quality. Starting on Amazon, users were generally impressed with the picture quality and the simulated wood grain frame. They liked the TV's matte finish and complimented its colors. One user had this to say, "The picture quality is very impressive. No matter the lighting of the room, the picture will adjust to best display what I'm watching." While the TV doesn't deliver theater-quality sound, for a display of its size, most thought it performed well. "However, another user was less than impressed with the TV's sound quality, saying, "The only slight negative is the sound quality, which I would say is mediocre."
Even in a room full of lights, owners said the screen is able to maintain its picture quality and lives up to its reputation of mimicking a work of art. In general, the opinions on Best Buy matched what Amazon owners were saying, with one reviewer saying, "The 4K QLED display is absolutely stunning — the colors are vibrant, the blacks are deep, and the Hi-Matte Display reduces glare perfectly, even in bright rooms." On the Hisense subreddit, a Redditor who formerly owned a Samsung Frame (2020 and 2021 model) said this, "Sound is good, the picture is good, uploading art is easy....When I say the sound is good, it doesn't need a sound bar for a normal user. It is better than my old frame..."
Not everyone is a fan of the Hisense Canvas TV
While the Hisense Canvas TV owners generally have good things to say about it — the TV has an overall 4.5 rating on Amazon and a 4.8 rating on Best Buy — for some reviewers, the artsy TV leaves a lot to be desired. An Amazon review said, "... this TV appears to have been rushed to market, without accounting for the fine details that would have truly made it look like a work of art hanging on the wall..." Some owners weren't satisfied with the amount of art the TV offered, saying the selection of images on the Art app was limited and that the only way to get around this limitation was by uploading their own photos.
Criticisms about the TV on Best Buy included one user who said, "The matte screen and art mode is a nice feature, but it doesn't really look like art vs a screen. The sensor sticking out the bottom also ruins the continuous frame look." Some complained about the TV's color and contrast settings, saying the auto backlight, auto brightness, auto contrast, and auto color features were lacking and the TV's processor wasn't powerful enough.
Redditors were almost uniformly positive about the Hisense Canvas TV, but one Redditor, in response to a question about whether there are any major reasons not to buy the TV pointed out that, "The biggest annoyance for us on the Hisense was the power cord. Even with a recessed outlet which is located on our wall behind the TV, the cord protruded and caused the tv to not lay flat against the wall."