Why Do They Launch Cars Off Cliffs In Alaska? The Weird 4th Of July Tradition, Explained

The Fourth of July is a special day in the United States of America, as it marks the 1776 passage of the Declaration of Independence. That document, of course, proclaimed an official break from England that ultimately brought the new nation into existence. Given its importance, the day is celebrated throughout the country via parades, neighborhood get-togethers, and, traditionally, large-scale fireworks displays. But one small town in Alaska has adopted one of the wilder displays of national pride you're likely to find — the destruction of automobiles by jumping them off a cliff.

Yes, the town of Glacier View, Alaska, celebrates July 4 by driving vehicles straight over the edge of a cliff some 300 feet high and watching them fall majestically to their destruction below. Those Alaskans are not driving expensive cars to their destruction, as has often been the case in Hollywood. Rather, barely functional junkers are enlisted for the demonstration. Likewise, the vehicles make their way to each jump without a human driver at the wheel, with organizers utilizing varying methods to keep the vehicles on course for the jump.

As it stands, Glacier View citizens have been celebrating America's birthday in this fashion for nearly two decades now, with the inaugural event taking place on July 4, 2005. These days, thousands of people turn out to watch the red, white, and blue adorned vehicles plunge to their demise. Given the event's enduring popularity among locals, the celebration is not likely to end anytime soon.

