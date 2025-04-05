Why Do They Launch Cars Off Cliffs In Alaska? The Weird 4th Of July Tradition, Explained
The Fourth of July is a special day in the United States of America, as it marks the 1776 passage of the Declaration of Independence. That document, of course, proclaimed an official break from England that ultimately brought the new nation into existence. Given its importance, the day is celebrated throughout the country via parades, neighborhood get-togethers, and, traditionally, large-scale fireworks displays. But one small town in Alaska has adopted one of the wilder displays of national pride you're likely to find — the destruction of automobiles by jumping them off a cliff.
Yes, the town of Glacier View, Alaska, celebrates July 4 by driving vehicles straight over the edge of a cliff some 300 feet high and watching them fall majestically to their destruction below. Those Alaskans are not driving expensive cars to their destruction, as has often been the case in Hollywood. Rather, barely functional junkers are enlisted for the demonstration. Likewise, the vehicles make their way to each jump without a human driver at the wheel, with organizers utilizing varying methods to keep the vehicles on course for the jump.
As it stands, Glacier View citizens have been celebrating America's birthday in this fashion for nearly two decades now, with the inaugural event taking place on July 4, 2005. These days, thousands of people turn out to watch the red, white, and blue adorned vehicles plunge to their demise. Given the event's enduring popularity among locals, the celebration is not likely to end anytime soon.
The origins of the July 4 celebration are fittingly Alaskan
The origins of Glacier View, Alaska's gonzo July 4 event are as unusual as the celebration itself, and can be charted back to the early-2000s when a local crashed their Volvo into a moose. The impact badly damaged the vehicle, though it was seemingly not totaled in the traditional sense. However, the owner was not interested in salvaging the car, repurposing its old parts, or disposing of it at a scrap yard. Instead, they pointed it at a cliff, placed a rock on the accelerator, and let it drive over the edge.
It's uncertain how that event birthed the July 4 tradition, as there were presumably not many witnesses to the Volvo's destruction. Regardless, Alaskans continue to destroy junkers this way decades later, though there's now far more pomp and circumstance. There are also a few more safety measures in play, as local fire and medical officials are known to be present for the event. And yes, unlike the Volvo that began it all, the destroyed cars head to a local scrap yard at the end of the event so they can be recycled.
Apart from the pure joy of witnessing such destruction, there may be another reason the July 4 celebration has become so popular in Glacier View, Alaska, as the sun typically doesn't set until after 11 pm in many parts of Alaska that time of year. So, even as the city does sponsor an actual fireworks display, the late-night nature of the viewing is hardly ideal. In turn, locals have found a truly unique way to light the sky up on July 4.