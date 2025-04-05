The Reason Why Bridges Freeze Before Roads In Winter

You may have noticed signs stating that bridges freeze before roads when driving in the cold. However, if it is equally cold everywhere, why do bridges freeze before roads? There are numerous scientific factors that go against bridges in the winter, including their location, the absence of insulation, the construction material, and some physics.

The ice patches on bridges can cause vehicles to lose traction and become an accident risk for drivers. However, motorcycle riders are the most vulnerable on slippery roads. While salt and other techniques are used to mitigate ice patches, ice can build up quicker on a bridge than on roads. That's why you should be extra careful when driving on a bridge in the cold. Driving slowly is the key to avoiding accidents on bridges, but you can do a lot more to ensure safe driving on ice patches. Here's what causes bridges to freeze before roads and how you can avoid accidents on ice-covered bridges.