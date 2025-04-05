No, You Don't Need To Put A Plastic Bottle On Your Tire When Parked

If putting a water bottle on your tire while it's parked makes you feel good, then no one's stopping you from doing so. But while doing so yourself won't essentially cause any major harm to the tire, you may have heard that finding a bottle lodged in your tires that you didn't place there yourself is a sign that a carjacker is nearby. However, even these claims don't hold a ton of water.

The idea is that a thief will shove an empty water bottle in between your car and tire, likely on the passenger's side, while you're away. Once you start driving, the jarring crunch on your tires will throw you off and cause you to come out to investigate the disturbance. As soon as you step outside of the vehicle — likely with your keys and other valuables still inside — the criminal who's been awaiting this moment will spring out of the woodwork, slip into your vehicle, and drive away.

While this sounds like a somewhat convoluted situation at first, it seems believable enough to get most drivers concerned. However, this is another theory that holds little weight, with no recorded instances of this taking place nor any statistics from reputable sources to qualify it as a substantial enough issue worthy of concern. By using common sense and following some basic proven car safety tips, there's little reason to worry about such a scenario from taking place.

