This 37 Year-Old Microsoft Easter Egg May Have Been The Longest Running Secret In Tech History

Tech developers have a long history of adding Easter eggs to software, and users have a long history of finding them. From the minigames and animations buried in Android's software settings to strange, faux-biblical verses hidden in the Mozilla Firefox browser, these hidden software elements are a tradition nearly as old as the modern computer industry itself. They can belie the developer's nerdy allegiances, like with Google's Star Trek Easter eggs, and even Instagram slid a secret game into your DMs. But what happens when a hidden bit of code is so obscure that no one ever finds it? If a developer writes features in the woods and nobody's around to find them, did they really even code them? You might say that the most successful Easter egg is the one that goes unnoticed for the longest period of time.

That's certainly the case for one of the most well-hidden software Easter eggs of all time, which very well could be the longest running secret in the history of tech. We're talking about the developer acknowledgements screen in Windows 1.0 RTM, which took a staggering 37 years to be uncovered. That's right, this secret screen from the mid-1980s wasn't discovered until people were already running Windows 11. It contained a list of developers with accompanying text reading, "The Windows Team," and "Congrats!" The Easter egg was discovered on March 18, 2022 by Windows enthusiast @mswin_bat on X (formerly Twitter), who explained, "Microsoft did a really good job at hiding it and I still don't really know how to trigger it. I patched some binaries to force it to show up."

