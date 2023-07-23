The Best Android Operating System Easter Eggs, Ranked

Although Android has long featured Easter eggs, having started with the 2.3 version named Gingerbread, one of the first playable secrets is found in Android's 5.0 operating system, named Lollipop. This hidden Easter egg capitalized on the popularity of the "Flappy Bird" game, and it is Android's ode to the addictive side-scroller. Although not an actually licensed "Flappy Bird" game, the Lollipop secret instead used the cute Android robot as its protagonist, and players would have to navigate the little fellow through lollipop-based obstacles.

As mentioned earlier, reaching this particular secret in Android's Lollipop operating system requires you to go into the settings and rapidly tap the version number in the About section. After a series of taps, a Lollipop image will come across the screen. At this point, you tap and hold the Lollipop, which will start the game and uncover the Easter egg.

Surprisingly, Google actually gave hints as to how to access this particular secret in April 2015, when the company shared several images and tweeted, "We're searching for a different kind of Easter egg today. Here [are] a few clues to help you find this one."

[Featured image by Pengjiajie via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.5]