The Hidden Google Feature That Star Trek Fans Need To Know

A deep dive into the search engine's preferences reveals that Klingon — known as the official language spoken by Klingons, a fictitious alien race in the "Star Trek" universe — is listed as an available language option. If you go to the Languages tab of Google Search's settings and expand the list of dialects you can assign across all compatible Google products, you can pick "Klingon," save the change and start enjoying Google in true Trekker fashion. When you launch google.com, you'll be greeted by a few homepage links in written Klingon, mainly "GoogleDaq ylnej" and "jlSuDrup," instead of the usual "Google Search" and "I'm Feeling Lucky" buttons.

Don't get too excited, though — as far as testing the extent of the translation goes on various Google apps, it seems like that's where it ends. Google Search results still appear in mostly English, even if you type in a search phrase in written Klingon. Other common Google apps like Gmail and Google Maps are also left out of the translation fun.

If you're bummed and feeling shortchanged by this particular Google Easter egg, you can alternatively fire up Google Assistant and try out some hidden, built-in features that also pay homage to the beloved TV series. Activate the app and say popular "Star Trek" quotes like, "Beam me up, Scotty" to hear a familiar sound effect, "Live, long, and prosper" to get similar well-wishes, and "Set phasers to kill" or "Tea, earl grey, hot" to get an appropriate command confirmation (via Reddit). You can also ask it in several ways if it prefers "Star Trek" over "Star Wars" and be gifted with a unique and amusing answer each time.