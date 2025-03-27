GMC's Remarkable Twin Six Engine: The Story Behind General Motor's Monstrous V12

The 1960s were friendlier times for American motorists. The national average gas price between 1960 and 1962 was only $0.31 per gallon, and there were no EPA regulations to ruin the fun. During this time, American legacy automaker General Motors debuted its monstrous 11.5-liter V12 engine for heavy-duty trucks, and it remains a giant even by modern standards. How big? It's the largest-displacement production engine from a major automaker since WWII, bigger and heavier than the most substantial V8 engines to reach the production lines of GMC.

Affectionately called the Twin Six V12, this gargantuan engine is not merely two inline-six engines merged to form its V12 configuration. GM introduced a new family of heavy-duty 60-degree V6 engines with 305 to 478 cubic inches of displacement, pushrods, a single cam, and a six-throw crankshaft in 1960. Then, in 1961, GM unveiled the mighty Twin Six V12 derived from two new V6 engines, a perfect addition to the automaker's lineup of new truck engines.

The result is an 11.5-liter (702.4 cubic inches) V12 with four-cylinder heads, a single-piece cast-iron crankcase, a four-foot-long forged crank (that weighed 190 pounds), 56 head bolts, and a massive crankshaft that measured four feet long. It also has a pair of oversized downdraft carburetors neatly stowed in the vee to feed the thirsty engine copious amounts of fuel and air.

