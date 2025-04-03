Subaru Outback Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can Each Trim Safely Tow?

The first all-wheel drive passenger coupe was the 1968 Jensen Interceptor. That said, while Subaru didn't make the first all-wheel drive car, its largely credited for popularizing the technology, especially since it was the first automaker to offer it across its lineup of affordable, common models.

The Outback, which is one of the strongest sellers for Subaru, achieved a milestone in 2024, selling its 3 millionth unit in the U.S., per Subaru's Media Center. Considering this model began as a trim for the Legacy back in the '90s and is now in its sixth-generation, the Outback has certainly evolved over the years in many ways.

Now that this terrain capable Subaru has taken on more of a midsize crossover build, its towing capacity has seen a noticeable increase. In its first year as a standalone all-wheel drive wagon, the 2000 Outback had a max towing capability of 2,000 pounds. Fast forward to 2025, and there are nine different trims, with the first five offering 2,700 pounds of pulling ability, and the top four trims able to tow up to 3,500 pounds. Furthermore, we recently got some time in the driver's seat of this all-wheel drive icon during our 2025 Subaru Outback review, where we noted its competence and affordability.

