What Is A Fleetside Truck Bed And How Is It Different From A Stepside?

Before the late 1950s, all pickup trucks would typically sport the same style of bed, which saw the wheel arches mounted on the outside of the bed. In order to fill the gap between the front of the rear wheel arch and the cab, a small piece of flat metal would be inserted, and thus a step created — hence the name, stepside. This step allowed owners to step-up and reach into the bed more easily, so in addition to being a stylish characteristic, it was functional too.

Advertisement

For years, automakers produced trucks with stepside beds, although everything changed in 1958 when Ford developed the fleetside design. Rather than fitting a bed between the inside of both wheel arches, Ford's new design saw the truck's bed sides sitting flush with the doors. This meant that the wheel arches were situated within the bed, and therefore the "step" was lost.

Other manufacturers rushed to create similar designs in order to offer buyers the same range of choice as Ford, which meant a variety of names suddenly appeared to describe the old design. Chevrolet opted for the term "step-side," while Dodge went with utiline, and Ford chose flareside. These variations of the name have long since lost their commercial relevancy, and now stepside is largely adopted by all to describe the old-school bed design.

Advertisement